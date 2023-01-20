Tomorrow's actress Kim Hee-sun is reportedly in talks to lead new thriller drama Gaslighting

Korean actress Kim Hee-sun is reportedly in talks to star as the lead in the upcoming thriller drama Gaslighting.

On January 19, 2023, Kim Hee-sun's agency, Hinge Entertainment, shared an official statement that the actress has received a casting offer for a new drama, titled Gaslighting, and has been positively reviewing the offer.

The upcoming drama will present the story of the reputed psychological counselor and her mother-in-law. Together, they will face secrets and hidden truths which they will discover because of the actions of the counselor’s husband.

The actress is yet to accept the casting offer, but if she does, she will play the role of the psychological counselor in the upcoming thriller drama Gaslighting.

Kim Hee-sun will reportedly play the character of psychological counselor Young Won in the upcoming drama Gaslighting

As mentioned earlier, based on Kim Hee-sun's acceptance of the role, she will play the role of Young Won in the upcoming drama Gaslighting. As a psychological counselor, the character is responsible for giving people advice concerning their mental health issues and guiding them thoroughly.

However, life takes a drastic turn for Young Woo when the hidden secrets begin to reveal in front of her and her mother-in-law, Sa Kang. The two have to deal with the truth because of Young Won’s husband, who did something that led to the revelation of some secrets.

The production team haven’t revealed much detail about the other characters in the upcoming drama. It has been reported by the Korean media that other parts of the production will be finalized soon and will be issued and announced later.

Fans are also looking forward to the transformation of Kim Hee-sun, who recently starred in Netflix hit series Tomorrow and showcased her outstanding acting skills that compelled viewers to shed tears. As a result, K-drama fans are even more excited to see her new avatar as a psychological counselor.

Gaslighting will be helmed by the director Kim Seung-woo, who has previously contributed to thriller films such as Bring Me Home. The drama will be penned by screenwriter Nam Ji-hyun, who is popular for her rom-com project called So I Married The Anti-Fan.

Kim Hee-sun is one of the most famous personalities in South Korea and is known for her outstanding portrayal of her characters in several dramas. She has been in the South Korean entertainment industry for decades, showcasing her acting range across multiple genres. The actress made her debut in the industry as the MC of the SBS variety program.

She has also starred in the Chinese films The Myth and The Warring States alongside Jackie Chan, which brought her immense popularity in China. Both the movies were a hit in their time.

The actress is also well-known for her dramas Faith, Wonderful Days, Angry Mom, Ice Fantasy, Room No.9, Alice, Smile Again, Goodbye My Love, My Fair Lady, among others. In addition, she recently starred in Netflix revenge-based drama Remarriage and Desires.

Kim Hee-sun stole viewer’s heart with her drama Tomorrow

When Tomorrow aired on Netflix, there were different stories showcased in every episode of the drama, touching on sensitive topics such as mental health and suicide. Kim Hee-sun’s character Gu Ryeon showcased herself as a tough yet soft-hearted person.

She was appointed the leader of the Risk Management Team, who was entitled to save people from committing suicide. Through the portrayal of her character, she shed light on the aforementioned topics and helped people realize the beauty of living.

The upcoming drama Gaslighting will begin filming in the first half of 2023 as soon as the casting and other details are finalized.

