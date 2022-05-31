Tomorrow star Yoon Ji-on reveals he wasn’t satisfied with his acting in the series

The recently concluded MBC series, Tomorrow depicts the life of two grim reapers, Goo Ryun (Kim Hee-sun) and Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji-on), who wanted to save people from dying by suicide. They also wanted to give them a new lease of life.

Unlike most K-dramas out there, the series was less about sending the hearts of its viewers fluttering with the tingling romance and more about reflecting the truth.

Despite many criticisms leveled at the show, it has received much praise for handling a sensitive issue deftly. Its cast members, especially Yoon Ji-on, have received rave reviews for their performances, but according to the actor, his acting skills in the show didn’t meet his expectations.

Yoon Ji-on is “never satisfied” with his acting

In a recent interview, translated by Soompi, Yoon Ji-on shared that when it comes to the projects he has worked on, he can’t single one out as perfect as his performances have never been able to convince him. He said :

“I’m never satisfied with [my acting] in my projects. I only see what’s lacking. I think that may be the driving force behind my acting. I have a great desire to act well. I don’t think a lot of actors are satisfied with their performance. I think that if you are satisfied with your acting, your growth stops. I always want to improve.”

Earlier in the chat, he also shared that when he auditioned for the role of Lim Ryoong-goo in Tomorrow, he wasn’t expecting to bag the role. But his euphoria over joining the project was short-lived as he soon felt the pressure of appearing in Tomorrow, which was a live-action adaptation of a famous webtoon and starred renowned actors like Rowoon and Kim Hee-sun.

“I was so surprised when I auditioned for the part and was confirmed for the role. I first thought, ‘Me?’. I started getting nervous then. I was worried if I could do a good job with the great actors [starring in the drama].”

He further added:

“I was worried because I had never acted in a 16-episode schedule where I was one of the lead characters, and I felt pressured because I thought ‘The bigger the role, the harder I should work.'”

But while acting in Tomorrow was a challenging task, it taught him a big lesson - that to help someone, the most significant thing one can do is pay them attention as,

“Those who think about taking their own lives don’t want people to do something for them but to listen to them.”

All episodes of Tomorrow are streaming on Netflix.

