Tomorrow starring Rowoon and Kim Hee-seon sheds light on suicide ideation

TW: This article about Tomorrow includes descriptions of bullying, suicide, and self-harm.

Tomorrow, the latest fantasy drama which stars Rowoon and Kim Hee-seon in lead roles, centers around people who struggle with suicide ideation, and so far the show’s attention to detail has been brilliant. The series takes a unique perspective on the subject by introducing a team of grim reapers who are assigned to stop individuals from dying by suicide — played by the lead roles — and through this, they explore the lives of people from different walks of life.

The audience seems to have approved the show for its sensitive portrayal of suicide ideation and the way it digs deep into the causes of the same. Societal pressures, bullying, and mental illness are some of the issues that the show has addressed in its recent episodes. These episodes are dealt with care, especially when the lead characters address the root cause of an individual's issue.

These are not showcased lightly, and each of the victims who have appeared on the show have so far been treated with respect and understanding.

Tomorrow portrays two perspectives seamlessly

In a society as traditional as that of Korea, the topic of suicide is a taboo that is not discussed. Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in one of its research papers commented on the rising number of deaths by suicide in Korea and called it alarming. They also noted that the number of inpatient visitors to psychiatric wards has also increased.

Through its portrayal of individuals who struggle with suicide ideation, the K-drama certainly helps in breaking the ice and serves as a conversation starter. It helps people understand the workings of the human mind.

While the team of grim reapers working to help victims are seen as empathizing and understanding, one of the experienced grim reapers Park Joon-gil (Lee Soo-hyuk) sees individuals who choose suicide as a way out as sinners. This is a common notion in society that believes that death by suicide will lead them straight to hell.

By writing about a character who believes in the same notion as society at large, the show includes opposing views and also depicts growth in their character arc.

This inclusive approach is, in fact, one of the many reasons why people have showered the show with so much love. Tomorrow airs every Friday and Saturday and can be streamed on Netflix.

