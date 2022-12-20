“Too many emotions”: Fans get sentimental after seeing Leslie Jordan appear on LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is FOX's newest three-part holiday special that will feature famed celebrities battling it out against each other in various holiday-themed challenges in the hopes of winning the grand prize of $10,000 for a charity of their choice. Episode one of the special aired on Monday night, December 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

It was a bitter-sweet premiere since it featured the late famed actor Leslie Jordan, whose untimely passing has left fans emotional. Apart from Leslie Jordan, the three-part special of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular also featured Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, and Finesse Mitchell. They teamed up with previous Lego Masters contestants Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland, and Dominic Forte.

This We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set.This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set. This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. ❤️ https://t.co/5VBAfo0gWk

The official synopsis for LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular reads:

"Over the course of the three nights, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises."

It continues:

"Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose."

Hosted by Will Arnett, in episode one of the Christmas special, the teams had to build a holiday-worthy snowmobile. At the end of the build, it was shot through a ring of fire to see how many holiday houses it can cross before crashing to the ground. The teams that went furthest made it to the top two, from which the judges chose the winner.

Late actor Leslie Jordan was paired with Mel Brown for the challenge. Although he didn't win episode one of the special, fans took to social media to share that they were emotional upon seeing him on the show all bright and enjoying the challenge.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular fans are emotional after seeing late actor Leslie Jordan appear in the holiday special

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that seeing Leslie Jordan on their screen left them feeling emotional.

Many also added that Leslie Jordan looked like he was having fun being a "part of the build." Some fans shared that they were "extra happy" to see the late actor on LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina I am so thrilled to learn why these celebrities are here to raise awareness and $$ to the charities that touch the heart. I have to say I never knew of EB research. It sounds so scary and painful. Leslie Jordan thank you for sharing on #LEGOMastersFOX I am so thrilled to learn why these celebrities are here to raise awareness and $$ to the charities that touch the heart. I have to say I never knew of EB research. It sounds so scary and painful. Leslie Jordan thank you for sharing on #LEGOMastersFOX https://t.co/sXJKxzejfQ

Ned Trevean @NedTrevean Watching Leslie Jordan on one of the last shows he filmed. #LEGOMastersFOX celebrity holiday. I hope he had fun playing with Legos. Watching Leslie Jordan on one of the last shows he filmed. 😞 #LEGOMastersFOX celebrity holiday. I hope he had fun playing with Legos.

💎🍀Raquel🍀💎 @DulceFloCruz99 Leslie’s childhood photos 🥺 I didn’t know he had twin sisters! So cute. And he wanted an Easy Bake oven, and his sisters got it instead 🤣 #LEGOMastersFOX Leslie’s childhood photos 🥺 I didn’t know he had twin sisters! So cute. And he wanted an Easy Bake oven, and his sisters got it instead 🤣 #LEGOMastersFOX

💎🍀Raquel🍀💎 @DulceFloCruz99 #LegoMastersFox He’s helping Leslie how Lego works! 🥹 how sweet to teach him before he left us He’s helping Leslie how Lego works! 🥹 how sweet to teach him before he left us 💕 #LegoMastersFox

Here's a brief recap on what happened in episode one of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

In order to bag the $10,000 for their charity, the teams had six hours to build a spectacular snowmobile that would not only go the farthest but also impress the brick masters.

At the end of their time, the first team up to have their snowmobile shot in the air was Leslie and Mel.

Can't wait to see what these teams build tomorrow night when our Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular continues! 🥳 Congratulations @CherylHines and Dom!Can't wait to see what these teams build tomorrow night when our Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular continues! 🥳 #LEGOMastersFOX Congratulations @CherylHines and Dom! 🏆Can't wait to see what these teams build tomorrow night when our Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular continues! 🥳 #LEGOMastersFOX https://t.co/wL6FTEKJK5

Their snowmobile was called the carrot hijacker, which was a giant carrot on top of a snowman. Their snowmobile flew 20.6 inches. Next up was Finesse and Natalie, whose snowmobile flew 25.5 inches. Robin and Boone's snowmobile flew 25.11 inches. Cheryl and Dom's snowmobile flew 27.10 inches.

Ultimately, Robin and Boone along with Cheryl and Dom, made it to the top two. The Brickmasters, then revealed the team with the best snowmobile was Cheryl and Dom, giving them their first win this holiday special.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will return on Tuesday night at 8 pm ET for a brand new challenge only on FOX.

