'Top Gun and Top Son together': Royal fans react to Tom Cruise and Prince William pictured together at London Air Ambulance Charity Gala

Despite recent health issues in his family, Prince William attended the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala on Wednesday, February 7, at a hotel in the heart of London. Also, before this event, William hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier on the same day.

This was his first public appearance since Monday, February 5, when Buckingham Palace revealed his father, King Charles III, had cancer. Meanwhile, William has been supporting the London Air Ambulance for around four years, thus, the purpose of the event was to raise fund for them, with a target of $19 million by autumn, as per People's report.

Amid all this, according to Fox News, the Prince of Wales was accompanied by Tom Cruise, a close ally of the monarchy, while attending the gathering. Upon seeing this, royal fans and admirers of both figures took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the encounter.

Royal fans react to Prince William and Tom Cruise's encounter

In the evening, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise made a surprise visit and posed for photographs with Prince William. The official Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared a photo of the meeting with the caption, "Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise! 🚁."

This encounter between the Duke of Cambridge and the Hollywood star has garnered attention on social media platforms, with royal fans expressing their thoughts.

Tom Cruise and Prince's surprise reunion has generated discussion online, with many people applauding their support for the humanitarian cause. Aiming to raise awareness and finances for the essential work of London's Air Ambulance Charity, which offers life-saving treatment in emergency circumstances across the city, the event was attended by famous people and supporters.

Support for the Prince amid family health concerns

William's presence at the charity ball coincides with the royal family's difficult moment. It was announced earlier this week that King Charles III had cancer, and the king is currently receiving treatment.

The palace has not revealed any more information on the kind or stage of the disease, but it has said that King Charles has been told to put off public appearances while receiving treatment.

In addition to the king's health news, Prince William's wife, Princess Kate, recently underwent abdominal surgery on January 16, requiring hospitalization for nearly two weeks, reports the People. While she is now recuperating at the family's home in Windsor, England, she is not expected to resume public duties until the spring.

During the event, the Prince expressed gratitude for the outpouring of kindness in response to King Charles' diagnosis.

As reported by Fox News, the Prince assumed the role of Patron for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in March 2020, following his support for their 30th anniversary campaign. Before this, William served as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

William's presence at the charity gala, alongside Hollywood star Tom Cruise, has captured the attention of royal enthusiasts and social media users, further amplifying the message of solidarity and support for vital causes.

