“Totally worth it” — Internet reacts as Zoe Saldana says she was 28 when signing up for Avatar and will likely be 54 when wrapping up its sequels

Actress Zoe Saldana appeared in Deadline's video series The Actor's Side on February 17, 2025, and discussed her acting journey. In the interview, she called playing Neytiri in Avatar a gift. She revealed that if everything goes according to plan, she will be 53 or 54 when the fifth and final Avatar movie is released in 2031. She said:

"I was 28 when I did the first movie, and I think if all goes to plan, I'm going to be 53 or 54 for the very fifth and final one. That's a gift. It's a gift to be able to revisit a character that has given me so much."

The user @DiscussingFilm posted their statement on X. The tweet went viral, and netizens commented on the actress' decades-long dedication to the franchise.

One netizen, who goes by the username @ALBERTOMWANALDO, replied that dedicating decades to the Avatar franchise is worth it since she probably makes significant money. They also speculated that Avatar 3 will make at least 2 billion.

"Totally worth it considering how much she's probably making. Who else believes Avatar 3 is making at least $2B at the box office?"

Netizens praised Zoe Saldana for her commitment to her role. One netizen, @_Isaiahs, called out some who claimed her Avatar role dominates her acting career. They said Zoe Saldana's acting record is significant because she is part of huge franchises such as Star Trek and Marvel.

"Some people are saying that “it's not good for a single role to dominate her career.” I say have yall not seen her as Gamora? Star Trek? She's part of some of the biggest franchises in cinema. She's good bro," a netizen wrote on X.

"That's an incredible commitment! It's fascinating how long-term projects like the 'Avatar' sequels shape not only the career of an actor but also their personal journey. The evolution over those years must be truly profound," another X user wrote.

"Zoe's journey with Avatar is a powerful reminder that dedication and patience can turn a dream into a legacy—starting at 28 and finishing at 54!" another netizen wrote.

Netizens praised the actress' decades-long dedication to her role. One netizen named @_akinfenwa remarked that she must win an Oscar or other award for her performance and wondered why she hasn't received one yet.

"I stg before the Avatar franchise ends with Avatar 5 in 2031. Zoe MUST and I mean MUST get an Oscar or some type of award for her stellar performance as Neytiri bc its criminal how she's has gotten one by now," a netizen wrote.

"Imagine spending the next 26 years of your life dedicated to one role. Damn," another X user wrote.

"I think we can all agree that Neytiri is one of the best written CGI characters ever. Zoe Saldaña's performance as the mocap Na'vi is generally outstanding and you can feel every emotion through her character," another netizen wrote on X.

Zoe Saldana won her first BAFTA Award for Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role for Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldana in the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards (Image via Getty)

On February 16, 2025, Zoe Saldana won her first BAFTA Award in the Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role category for her role in the hit movie Emilia Pérez, beating fellow nominees Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Isabella Rossellini.

In her acceptance speech, Zoe Saldana thanked her cast, director Jacques Audiard, family, agency, Netflix, makeup artist, and other staff, among others. She also hoped Emilia Pérez was able to change people's hearts. She said:

"BAFTA, thank you. This was a creative challenge of a lifetime. How do you begin to even approach a film that not just defies categorization, and you start by taking the leap with Jacques Audiard. I want to thank my wonderful cast… Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds, and I hope I did something like this."

Zoe Saldana has won her first Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award this year for Best Supporting Actress. She is nominated for an Oscar as well. Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards will air on March 2 on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu.

