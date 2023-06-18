"I'm gonna be 53": Zoe Saldana opens up on Avatar 5 being delayed

Zoe Saldana, who has been portraying the character Neytiri since the inception of the Avatar franchise in 2009, will continue her role in Avatar 5. However, with the recent announcement of Disney delaying several films, including Avatar 5, she humorously noted on Instagram that she will be 53 years old when the final film debuts in 2031.

Saldana’s fun-loving remarks reveal just how much she relishes being part of the Avatar universe and highlight the importance she places on this ongoing narrative. While production delays may have extended her time as Neytiri, they have also ensured that loyal followers continue to eagerly anticipate every new development in this groundbreaking science fiction series.

Zoe Saldana's Instagram story (image via Twitter)

Zoe Saldana, known for her portrayal of Neytiri, a character at the heart of the enthralling Avatar film series, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her performances set against the mesmerizing landscapes of Pandora. The fact that she will be shooting the fifth installment at a later stage of her life makes the longevity of her role humorous, given the age she will be when the final film is released.

Exploring the timeless journey of Zoe Saldana: From Avatar to Avatar 5

Zoe Saldana is recognized globally for playing prominent characters like Neytiri from the Avatar movies and Gamora from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has experienced a fascinating odyssey concerning her association with one of Hollywood's trailblazing franchises, Avatar. She started off at the early age of just twenty-seven for Avatar in 2009 and will appear in Avatar 5.

Saldana exemplifies how deeply intertwined her acting career is with these groundbreaking films. In retrospect, it also conveys an extended vision that director James Cameron envisioned while unfolding his audacious time span for his work.

Saldana's portrayal of Neytiri came with a sizable commitment to the Avatar franchise. The entire four-film sequence was written concurrently, and chunks of films, mainly the second and fourth parts, were shot simultaneously as well. This unconventional filming plan required extensive preparation and world-building, which has accounted for lengthy periods between releases.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Saldana and Sam Worthington talked about how much had changed in their lives since making the first Avatar movie and the sequel that was released in 2022, to which Saldana gave insights about the change in dynamics of the characters.

"Something really special happened when we reunited for Avatar 2," she mentioned.

Saldana also revealed the training she underwent to play Neytiri again after years between filming Avatar and its sequel.

“It did take a little more time for my body to assimilate, to return to some of the exercises and the practices, I’m proud of the fact that [Cameron] has lost bets of whether or not I can hit a mark [with my archery]. I think the first time was a hundred bucks?,” she stated.

Saldana's commitment to playing this iconic alien character is evident in every nuanced expression on screen and is a testament not only to the character itself but also to her range as an actress. Fans look forward eagerly for what she will bring next until Avatar 5 makes its long-awaited debut on screens.

Who stars in the long-standing film series Avatar 5?

The fifth installment of Avatar will feature Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, the fearless warrior princess of the Na'vi tribe, and Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former Marine whose encounter with the alien planet forever altered his destiny.

Director James Cameron will once again helm this ambitious project with precision and flair. Together, this talented cast and crew will bring to life an immersive world of wonder and adventure that fans have come to love about the Avatar franchise.

As the release date gets closer to the much-anticipated release of Avatar 5 in 2031, fans will once again witness a riveting cinematic experience in this grand visionary saga.

