“Toxic snake”: The Bachelor season 28 fans brand Lea "fake”

The Bachelor season 28 aired back-to-back episodes this week on Monday and Tuesday. During Monday's episode, the cast made their way to Malta, where they went on a group date with Joey as well as a two-on-one.

However, not everything went as smoothly as the feud between Sydney and Maria continued. While Joey took the two out on a date to clear the air, another cast member got involved and subjected Maria to harsh words. Lea Cayanan, who received a secret envelope ahead of season 28, sided with Sydney during the feud and expressed her dislike for Maria.

Although Sydney was eliminated in Monday's episode, the bonus Tuesday episode wasn't drama-free either. It seemed like Sydney passed the torch on to Lea, who continued to be mean to her season 28 co-star, and fans weren't happy. They took to social media to react to the never-ending feud and slammed the cast member online. A netizen, @IsabelleMM2, wrote on X:

"Lea is a toxic snake. Stg she is so fake. Can't wait for the Women Tell All and for Joey and others to chew her, Sydney, and Jess."

The Bachelor season 28 fans slam Lea Cayanan in episode 5

The Bachelor season 28 aired another episode this week on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, which featured the cast packing up their bags and heading to Andalusia, Spain.

Episode 5 picked up with Maria sobbing about wanting to go home due to the drama between her and Sydney, which didn't end even after the latter was eliminated from the show.

Once the cast of season 28 arrived in Andalusia, the entire group gathered for drinks before Joey and Kelsey A. headed to their one-on-one date. Maria asked the other women whether they would have used Lea's envelope, and Kelsey T. noted that she would have.

Later in the episode, during a group date, Lea Cayanan continued to complain about her new arch-enemy, Maria. This didn't sit well with the latter, who noted that her heart was in her "a**" watching the scene. At the cocktail party, Maria received another early rose after she opened up about her turbulent past with Joey.

During the pre-rose ceremony cocktail dinner, the cast member pulled Joey aside, while he was talking with Jess, for a conversation that didn't sit well with some of the cast members. Jess believed it was disrespectful of Maria, while Kelsey defended The Bachelor season 28 cast member. Jess confronted Maria, and later Lea comforted the cast member, but not before talking badly about her to the cameras.

Fans slammed Lea for being fake towards Jess and compared her to the iconic Regina George from Mean Girls.

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with another episode on ABC.

