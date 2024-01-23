Why didn't Lea Cayanan use her mystery envelope on The Bachelor season 28? Explained

In the 28th season of The Bachelor, After the Final Rose episode took a captivating turn when Lea Cayanan got a mysterious envelope that held a card, granting her the power to swipe someone else's one-on-one date with the show's lead, Joey Graziadei, giving her a significant advantage in the competition.

Initially instructed to keep it sealed until premiere night, the revelation comes early thanks to Reality Steve. Lea, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii, met Joey, a 28-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, Hawaii, right after he was announced as the next Bachelor.

Host Jesse Palmer handed Lea an envelope, stating that it didn't hold a Bachelor season 28 date card. Instead, he hinted that its contents would significantly impact her journey with Joey, promising a game-changing twist.

Lea Cayanan’s Huge Advantage

Inside Lea's mysterious envelope was a card bestowing upon her a substantial advantage. This card granted her the unique ability to seize someone else's coveted one-on-one date with Joey at any moment throughout the season. In the realm of Bachelor shows, one-on-one dates hold immense value, making the prospect of losing one to Lea a potentially unsettling twist for the affected contestant.

Real Reason why Lea Cayanan rejected the advantage

Despite being given the chance to snatch one of Joey's one-on-one dates, Lea opted not to. Instead, she tossed the card into the fire, expressing her desire to be chosen by Joey for a one-on-one date. Stepping away from the option to take from others, Lea highlighted her preference for being selected by Joey.

Joey deeply honored Lea Cayanan's choice to relinquish her advantage, acknowledging it by presenting her with his first impression. In The Bachelor tradition, this coveted rose goes to the woman with whom the lead shares the most profound connection on premiere night. Despite Lea's initial decision, Joey's gesture inadvertently bestowed on her a significant advantage over the other women.

Lea Cayanan's choice to discard her advantage in the fire was a wise one. Not only would taking another woman's one-on-one date have stirred unnecessary drama, but it also prevented Joey from being on a date originally planned for someone else.

The Bachelor producers sometimes introduce twists that veer towards a reality competition vibe rather than a dating show, and Lea Cayanan's decision halted that potential narrative.

Who is the 28th Bachelor, Joey Graziadei?

Before landing the sought-after lead role in season 28, Graziadei participated as a contestant on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. Remarkably, he secured the runner-up position, losing out to Dotun Olubeko, the man chosen by the leading lady, who accepted his proposal during the final episode.

Hailing from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graziadei, a West Chester University graduate, spent his formative years in his home state. However, a significant shift occurred in March 2017, when he shared on Instagram that he had relocated to Hawaii.

Graziadei shares glimpses of his island life, updating followers on his Kauaʻi surfing escapades and capturing breathtaking sunsets at Hanalei Pavilion Beach Park.

While at West Chester University, Graziadei not only studied communications and media but also showcased his tennis prowess as part of the Division II men's tennis team. His LinkedIn profile reveals that Graziadei served as the head tennis professional at Princeville Makai Golf Club for a year and a half. He continued to contribute to the tennis scene in Kukuiʻula on the South Shore of Kauaʻi.

To watch more drama unfold in the 28th season of The Bachelor, tune into ABC or Hulu every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.