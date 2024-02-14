“What are you doing Joey?”: The Bachelor season 28 fans react to Edwina Dorbor’s elimination

The Bachelor season 28 aired back-to-back episodes this week. The first episode aired at its usual slot on Monday, February 12, followed by another episode which aired on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Monday's episode saw the cast make their way to Malta, where Joey took them out on a group date followed by a unique two-on-one date of Joey, Sydney, and Maria.

The segment ended on a cliffhanger during the 4th Rose Ceremony where fans were yet to see who got the final rose. The Tuesday episode picked up with Maria sobbing about her position on the show and wanting to quit due to the drama that had been following her the past few weeks.

During episode 5, the final rose was given to Lea Cayanan instead of Edwina Dorbor and fans were unhappy. They took to social media to express their frustration. One person, @KimSnowden73 wrote on X:

"Lea? Over Edwina? Nooooooooo. What are you doing Joey/producers?"

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with a brand new episode on ABC.

The Bachelor season 28 fans believe Lea should have been eliminated in latest episode

Expand Tweet

In the latest The Bachelor season 28 episode, the cast participated in a painting challenge headed by mixed media creator Paola.

She asked the remaining cast if they could express their true feelings towards Joey in one sentence, what would they say. She asked the cast to find a notebook and a pen and sit somewhere in the garden to come up with a quote.

They were then supposed to turn that quote into art by translating their words onto an empty canvas. Edwina noted that it was a little difficult to express what Joey meant to her in one sentence.

"I still need more information, I still need to get to know him more."

The first painting to be showcased was Joey's himself as he drew a picture of himself with a glass of wine next to him. He then read his quote out loud. The quote read that he was taking a leap and that even though he may fall, with the hope of a "forever love."

Jen was up next, and her painting was of a yellow surfboard and a turtle. Joey noted that her painting was from their one-on-one.

While the exercise was fun and light-hearted what came next, wasn't. During the rose ceremony, it was time for another suitress to go home. While fans were happy to see several cast members receive their roses, Edwina Dorbor wasn't one of them.

The Bachelor season 28 fans were unhappy to see her go and expressed their opinions online. They noted that they would have much rather seen Lea, who had been stirring the pot with Maria go home instead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Bachelor season 28 will return next week with a brand new episode on ABC.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE