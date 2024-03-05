Trafford Park leak: Chemical 'hazmat incident' sparks lockdown as local businesses are cordoned off by police

Trafford Park in Greater Manchester is currently dealing with a gas leak situation that emerged from Lanxess Solutions UK. The incident is being referred to as a hazmat incident (hazardous materials) and it happened at 9 am on March 4, 2024. The leaked chemical was reportedly believed to be phosphorous oxychloride, as per Daily Mail.

Greater Manchester Police Department immediately arrived at the spot and ambulances, along with fire services, were also present to offer help. The cops put up a cordon in the area and an official statement was shared on the police website which reads:

"Officers are currently at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service. There have been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for."

BBC News states that the leak reportedly happened when a tanker was being moved and further details are currently awaited from the authorities. Additionally, Manchester Police confirmed the Trafford Park incident in a post shared through their official X (Twitter) account.

Trafford Park gas leak incident leads to a lockdown: Authorities share more updates

As mentioned earlier, the police department and fire services responded to the Trafford Park gas leak as soon as it was reported. The Mirror states that local residents reportedly received the warning at first.

The leak also led to a brief lockdown and the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) requested people not to open the doors and windows of their respective houses and businesses. As quoted in The Mirror, NWAS added:

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working alongside site staff and other emergency services to contain the incident and keep the area safe. Crews remain in attendance at this time."

Similar warnings were also issued by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service. Manchester Police disclosed that an unidentified person was transported to the hospital.

The paramedics conducted a checkup on a lot of people and requested them to call the NHS 111 helpline in case they suffer from breathing problems, wheezing, or bluing in lips and fingers. As per Manchester Evening News, the police department disclosed that the cordons had been removed at most of the places by 2 pm and added:

"Resources were scaled back to support the ongoing operation by Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service. However, the incident has now closed down with all NWAS resources leaving site."

Meanwhile, further details on the circumstances leading to the Trafford Park gas leak are yet to be made official.