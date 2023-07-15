What happened to Ty Pennington? HGTV star shares details of ICU visit

Ty Pennington has to be hospitalized recently after an abscess blocked his airway, necessitating urgery. He's on his way to recovery now as he shared pictures from hospital on Instagram.

Pennington is known for his appearances on TV shows like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. His Instagram post also included a picture from the red carpet of Barbie, which features Margot Robbie in the lead role. He wrote in the caption that the previous week was interesting:

"I'm okay now, still recovering but I felt it looked weird that I hadn't posted about my teams #BOTB Victory!! So freaking proud of @smashingdiy & @iamstevelewis !!"

Pennington added that he was missing because after attending the red carpet of Barbie on Sunday, he went to Colorado the next day to begin filming in Breckenridge. He added that he suffered from breathing problems:

"Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday, I had surgery, and yesterday afternoon, I was released from the ICU."

Ty Pennington thanked the medical staff at St. Anthony's in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking care of him. He even requested everyone to get a checkup if they feel that something is wrong with them.

Ty Pennington's struggles with ADHD and other health problems over the years

Ty Pennington battled with ADHD since the age of 17 (Image via Zach Pagano/Getty Images)

Ty Pennington was only 17 when he contracted ADHD. In an interview with People in 2022, Pennington addressed his experience with the disease, saying that he used to sit in the hallway of his class. He added that his education was affected due to his problems with concentration.

Pennington addressed the problems he faced at school and that there were phone calls from the teachers saying that he was intelligent but could not complete the tasks. He talked about that people with ADHD have a hidden talent that they have to discover themselves.

Pennington once shared a video where he was shirtless and dancing on a beach. He was called "disgusting" and "gross" by many people. Responding to the same in an Instagram post, he wrote:

"What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh was then picked apart by strangers. Thoughts on aging."

Ty wrote that females of all shapes and sizes have been always been accepted, but the same preferences should be given to men. He said that he does not have six packs or hair on his scalp anymore, but he has wisdom, empathy and life lessons.

The 58-year-old is known for his appearances on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alongside Rock the Block and Battle on the Beach. He has also worked as a model.