Is George McQuinn okay? Skier posts on Instagram after scary crash that left him unconscious

Skier George McQuinn was recently knocked unconscious after he hit his head twice during a jump attempt at an event on January 13.

He was competing at the FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley Resort in Salt Lake City when his head seemed to hit the ice during the final jump. Footage from the event shows him flying horizontally in the air and crashing to the ground on his back, hitting his head once again.

McQuinn was unconscious after the incident and slid down the hill to the finish line while the event attendees were looking on in fear for the skier.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that medical personnel immediately stabilized him and put him on a backboard. He was then taken down the hill while being attached to a snowboard.

Present condition of George McQuinn

George McQuinn is currently out of danger and regained consciousness shortly after the incident. He then shared a series of stories where one of them featured a replay of the race and the crash.

George McQuinn is safe now and posted some stories on Instagram after the accident (Image via mcquinn_george/Instagram)

The 23-year-old posted his selfie from the hotel room on the night of the incident and was seen smiling despite the injuries visible on his face.

He shared an Instagram story on the morning of January 14 showing the helmet he wore during the race, which crashed after the incident. He wrote,

“Thank god for helmet technology.”

While speaking to the Durango Herald, he said that George's focus was to make it to the Olympics, which has been his lifelong dream. He said:

“Even when I was a little kid I dreamed of the World Cup and skiing in the Olympics. Now I just have to focus up and make it a reality. [Team USA] will take four guys and four girls, and I plan to be one of them.”

Twitter reacts to the skier’s accident

The skier is loved by everyone for his skiing skills. However, the public was worried when they heard the news of his accident and expressed their reactions on social media.

TeamUSATracker @TeamUSATracker TeamUSATracker @TeamUSATracker

"Gnarly Crash but I'm Ok"

instagram.com/stories/mcquin…

said in recap "Currently responsive and in stable condition"

usskiandsnowboard.org/news/giaccio-l… Update on George McQuinn from Instagram stories this photo and replay of crash"Gnarly Crash but I'm Ok" @usskiteam said in recap "Currently responsive and in stable condition" Update on George McQuinn from Instagram stories this photo and replay of crash "Gnarly Crash but I'm Ok" instagram.com/stories/mcquin…@usskiteam said in recap "Currently responsive and in stable condition"usskiandsnowboard.org/news/giaccio-l… https://t.co/tUnyat6ekc ICYMI: George McQuinn posted an Instagram story last night with a replay of crash and the caption "Gnarly Crash but I'm OK" #Moguls @Deer_Valley and this photo of him post crash. twitter.com/TeamUSATracker… ICYMI: George McQuinn posted an Instagram story last night with a replay of crash and the caption "Gnarly Crash but I'm OK" #Moguls @Deer_Valley and this photo of him post crash. twitter.com/TeamUSATracker… https://t.co/SmZO11AbtF

Ian Findlay @IanFindlayTV It's a privilege to commentate on some amazing action sports. With these sports comes risk and we saw that tonight in the moguls. George McQuinn was having a career best day. My thoughts are with him and hope to hear some positive news It's a privilege to commentate on some amazing action sports. With these sports comes risk and we saw that tonight in the moguls. George McQuinn was having a career best day. My thoughts are with him and hope to hear some positive news 🙏

Anne Dowling @sagrantinogirl Just watched the FIS mogul event in Deer Valley. Man I hope George Mcquinn is ok. He had such a good one going.. so hard to see. Just watched the FIS mogul event in Deer Valley. Man I hope George Mcquinn is ok. He had such a good one going.. so hard to see. 🙏

MrKiteSurfer @mrkitesurfer George McQuinn’s entire run. Sending positive vibes for his speedy and 100% recovery. George McQuinn’s entire run. Sending positive vibes for his speedy and 100% recovery. https://t.co/dqufKOBfbE

Tom Read @traread Oh no. Hope George McQuinn is ok. Oh no. Hope George McQuinn is ok.

𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕚🪞🍥 @_bycloud9 Hope George McQuinn is ok Hope George McQuinn is ok🙏

Emma Coverdale @elcequestrian Prayers with George McQuinn Prayers with George McQuinn

Floriane. @_Floann c’est quoi cette chute omg George Mcquinn???c’est quoi cette chute omg George Mcquinn??? 😱 c’est quoi cette chute omg

Canadian skier Mikael Kingsbury was the winner of the race on January 13, and dedicated his victory to George.

Also Read Article Continues below

A mogul racer for Team USA, George McQuinn was born in 1998.

Edited by R. Elahi