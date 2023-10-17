Travis Ely and Hunter Heckman car accident: Tributes pour in the aftermath of Purdue University student tragedy

Purdue University students Travis Ely and Hunter Heckman tragically died in a car accident on October 15, 2023. The duo was traveling back from the ACA- Collegiate Bass Championship fishing competition when the incident occurred. Netizens have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the youngsters.

The Collegiate Bass Fishing Series also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Travis Ely and Hunter Heckman. They shared an image of the pair posing for the camera and wrote in the caption:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Travis Ely and Hunter Heckman. As we know more information, we will share it with all the angling community members. Once again, please keep those affected in your prayers in this difficult time.”

Ely was a Nashville, Indiana resident. He was also part of the educational institution’s fishing team. In the recent competition, he secured the 35th spot of out 248 boats.

Friends and netizens took to the internet to share their condolences since the tragic news made it online.

"Rest easy": Loved ones pay tribute as Travis Ely and Hunter Heckman pass away

Several netizens and those part of the Purdue student community took to the internet to pay tribute to the duo. Many were at a loss for words and flooded the internet with comments.

Friends of Ely also took to Facebook to pay tribute. While attaching a carousel of images of Ely enjoying college life, Dalton Hedrick revealed in the post that he was in contact with the youngster “less than 24 hours ago.” Hedrick further wrote:

“Thank you for being an amazing friend for over 10 years, thank you for all the things we’ve been through and you have helped me through. I love you brother and I’m proud of all the things you’ve accomplished. Rest easy Trav.”

Bill Berry also took to the social networking site to share that Travis Ely was a tremendous mentor to youngsters and was like a “Big Brother.” Berry added:

“Travis’ smile was contagious and his friendship was true. I, too, am so proud to call him my friend. My heart goes out to his family, friends, & Purdue Bass Fishing Club.”

Others flooded Instagram with tributary messages. A few read:

Netizens pay tribute following the death of the Purdue University students (Image via collegiatebass/Instagram)

At the time of writing this article, no official reports from law enforcement were made available online.

According to Purdue University’s official Bass Fishing Club page, they provide a “point of connection for anglers of all skill levels and interests, ranging from expert anglers to beginners.” Club members often take part in competitions like the Big 10 Tournament and also their own fight against Indiana State University and Indiana University.