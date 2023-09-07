How many deaths have the North Carolina State University witnessed this year? Details explored as student found dead outside residence hall

Another death of a student reported at North Carolina State University has left the masses alarmed. With the student's death on Monday afternoon, September 4, the death toll at the university is now 15, as 14 more deaths have been reported in the academic year 2022-2023. The most recent development at North Carolina State University found a student dead outside the dorm building.

The university claims that they called the police immediately when they discovered the body of the student. However, neither police nor college authorities have named the student. At the same time, they have not revealed the cause of the death of the student as well. The Chancellor of the North Carolina State University, however, addressed the students and said:

“The loss of any member of our Pack is tragic, and I recognize that this loss is particularly impactful for many of our on-campus residents and housing staff. There are no words I can share that will heal what many of you are feeling. Simply, I grieve with you.”

Furthermore, Randy Woodson, the chancellor of the college also asked the students to avail the support resources available at the school if they wish to, as all the students grieve the loss of their classmate. He mentioned that help is instantly available for students and staff members and can be availed by calling or texting 988. The chancellor said:

“These reports are anonymous and help ensure we can quickly respond with the appropriate resources to keep all in our community safe.”

“I’ve never seen anything in my life as crazy”: North Carolina State University student who witnessed the death speaks up

As the news broke about a student of North Carolina State University passing away, social media users were left alarmed and stunned as 15 students have died in this academic year. A freshman, Colby Jabe spoke up as he witnessed the body of the student who tragically passed away.

"So, I actually walked up on the kid that died," Jabe said. "I’ve never seen anything in my life as crazy ... There was a kid calling the police, and I just had no idea what to do. I was talking to the kid, like, ‘It’s alright.’ I was trying to tell people, 'Oh, don’t come over here.'"

He then shared how tough it has been for him to focus on anything after the incident. Calling it a “rough day,” another freshman spoke up, and said:

"It was a pretty rough day. I didn’t know how to take it at first, and I still don’t know how to take it."

Furthermore, the college informed that many students are opting for counselling after the incident, as they have been feeling restless and not being able to cope with the loss. Due to the many deaths in the college in a single year, the university has enhanced and maximized its mental health resources for the staff and students.

All of this came after 14 deaths, apart from the recent incident, were reported in the course of the 2022-23 academic year. As per reports, 7 of the 14 students passed away due to suicide. However, motives behind the most recent death have not been revealed. The family of the deceased student and North Carolina State University authorities are yet to give out more details on the matter.