"That's how he got the scar": Hilarious Olaf Scholz memes erupt on Twitter as German chancellor shares eyepatch picture

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sparked hilarious reactions online after he shared his latest picture on social media. On September 4, the 65-year-old politician took to his X handle and shared a picture wearing an eyepatch while being dressed in a Persian blue suit. As per Google Translate, he captioned the picture:

"Who has the damage... I look forward to the memes. Thanks for the well wishes, looks worse than it is!"

The government stated that Scholz tripped while exercising on September 2 and sustained facial injuries, causing him to cancel some engagements this weekend.

Later on September 4, a representative for the chancellor informed reporters in Berlin that the chancellor was doing well given the situation. As per the Associated Press, Steffen Hebestreit said:

"He was in quite a good mood this morning, but still looks a bit battered.”

He added that the picture was posted online so that everyone can get accustomed to his new look in the coming week or two. The picture, as expected by Olaf Scholz, sparked hilarious reactions online, and one of the users commented:

X users react to Olaf Scholz's new eyepatch picture

After Olaf Scholz's new eyepatch picture went viral online, X users reacted in funny ways. Several users shared memes with the politician's face being morphed into a variety of fictional characters, especially a pirate.

Some of the hilarious memes from his X post are:

On September 3, Olaf Scholz cancelled commitments in central Hesse, where state elections are scheduled for October 8. However, it was anticipated that he would make public appearances in Berlin later on Monday.

Scholz was jogging in his hometown of Potsdam, which is 17 miles southwest of Berlin, according to local media. Olaf Scholz has been Germany's leader since December 2021. He was formerly the country's finance and labor minister, as well as the mayor of Hamburg.

Born on June 14, 1958, Scholz is a native of Osnabruck, Lower Saxony, but was raised in Hamburg's Rahlstedt. His parents were employed in the textile sector. He has two younger brothers - Jens Scholz, CEO of the University Medical Center Schleswig Holstein and an anesthesiologist, and Ingo Scholz, a digital entrepreneur. Olaf joined the Social Democratic Party at 17.