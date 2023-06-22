“Travis Scott concert doc incoming”: M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap revelation draws comparisons to Astroworld Festival 2021

For many years now, fans have been fascinated with M. Night Shyamalan's work, and his movies have earned cult status and unique reputations among their audiences. His latest film, Knock at the Cabin, also garnered positive attention from viewers and critics alike. In the meantime, the veteran director has already announced his next project, titled Trap, which will reportedly be a "psychological thriller set at a concert."

While this premise seems interesting on its own, netizens have managed to put a dark twist to the plot by comparing it to the Astroworld Concert's crowd crush in 2021, which ended up in a heartfelt tragedy.

The event was founded by Travis Scott. After the fatal night, it resulted in the death of a total of ten people, with eight dying on the spot that day.

Astroworld Festival crowd crush comparisons fill M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming Trap

M. Night Shyamalan's films have historically been known for their twists and thrills. Of course, his coming film is set to do the same with a new and vivid setting in the middle of a concert ground.

Trap will surely not have any relation to the original event that fans are comparing it to, but this bit of detail did draw out comparisons all over Twitter.

Trap's production is slated to commence in June 2023. Most details about the film have not been released to the public yet. However, M. Night Shyamalan recently teased a few plot details to World of Reel, saying:

"It’s a thriller. It’s very unusual and very new compared to what I’ve been trying to do [recently], but I’m feeling very excited about the story, so much so that I can’t wait to tell it to you guys,...I will say this, the angle into the story is why it’s so exciting. The story might be something that you’ve seen before but the angle is very, very unique – the point of view."

Trap is set to release on August 2, 2024.

