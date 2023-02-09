"He bumped into me in the hallway": Knock at the Cabin director M. Night Shyamalan talks about meeting Paul McCartney

Director M. Night Shyamalan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about meeting iconic musician Paul McCartney, among various other things. When the host asked him what the experience was, Shyamalan said:

"Paul McCartney bumped into me in the hallway. And I'm like, 'Hi Sir..' I'm never like this. And I'm like, 'Hi sir, I'm, you know, M. Night Shyamalan. I'm a filmmaker. I'm a big fan."

During the interview, he further spoke at length about talking to The Beatles star and meeting his grandchildren, whilst also discussing his new movie, Knock at the Cabin.

"It was so beautiful": M. Night Shyamalan talks about meeting Paul McCartney, his latest work Knock at the Cabin Door, and more details

M. Night Shyamalan spoke at length about his interaction with legendary English singer-songwriter Paul McCartney. He said that after introducing himself to McCartney, the Beatles singer was ''so gracious'' and the two sat down and talked for a while. He said:

"He was asking me everything about filmmaking and why and how and what, you know, how do I tell stories. And then his grandkids kept coming up, and they were like, 'Grandpa, where are you?,' you know. And he was like, 'You know, this is a very important filmmaker.' He was introducing me to his grandkids, it was so beautiful."

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon also asked him about his recently-released movie Knock at the Cabin and quizzed him regarding how he comes up with ideas for his ventures. Shyamalan explained:

"You're not guaranteed that for 20 years you're gonna come up with ideas, and so I just kind of hoard the ideas. I'm scared, you know, that I'm gonna one day wake up and not be inspired."

A quick look at Knock at the Cabin and M. Night Shyamalan's some previous works

Knock at the Cabin tells the story of a family who goes on a vacation to a secluded cabin where they're taken hostage by a group of strangers, following which the family is forced to commit an unspeakable crime in order to prevent an apocalypse. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Universal Pictures:

"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

The film has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with major praise directed towards the story, plot twists, and performances by Dave Bautista and others. It was also a commercial success.

Kevin McCarthy @KevinMcCarthyTV



It's still amazes me that M. Night Shyamalan has been financing all his own films starting with THE VISIT. This gives



KNOCK AT THE CABIN is my favorite of his films since UNBREAKABLE. "I literally mortgaged my house."It's still amazes me that M. Night Shyamalan has been financing all his own films starting with THE VISIT. This gives @MNightShyamalan an incredible amount of artistic freedom.KNOCK AT THE CABIN is my favorite of his films since UNBREAKABLE. "I literally mortgaged my house."It's still amazes me that M. Night Shyamalan has been financing all his own films starting with THE VISIT. This gives @MNightShyamalan an incredible amount of artistic freedom. KNOCK AT THE CABIN is my favorite of his films since UNBREAKABLE. https://t.co/F7fqdqXTtx

Apart from that, M. Night Shyamalan has directed several other critically acclaimed thriller movies over the years. These include classics like The Village, The Sixth Sense, Signs, and many more.

As a director, Shyamalan is known for making films that explore the darkest facets of the human mind whilst also exploring a number of genres like sci-fi and fantasy. Several critics, fans, and contemporary filmmakers consider him to be one of the finest filmmakers working in the industry today.

M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin is currently playing in various theaters.

Poll : 0 votes