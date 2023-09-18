Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Travis Tritt, the legendary country artist, is set to embark on an exciting musical journey in 2024 with his Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour. The tour, consisting of 10 memorable dates, promises to be an intimate and unforgettable experience for fans. The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 1, 2024, in the vibrant city of Nashville, Tennessee.

Travis Tritt will then take his acoustic talents to various cities nationwide, making stops in Myrtle Beach, Columbus, Ohio, Decatur, Alabama, and more. With each stop, fans can expect an up-and-close and personal performance by the country icon, featuring his timeless hits and the soulful essence of acoustic music.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting September 13, 2023 during the Artist Pre-Sale, with the Public On-Sale to follow on September 15, 2023 via his official website.

Travis Tritt's Tour will begin in Nashville and end in Mobile

Trevis Tritt will kick off the month-long tour with his Nashville concert, scheduled for March 1, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his tour with a final show in Mobile on March 22, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 1, 2024 – Nashville, TN - The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts

March 2, 2024 – Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 3, 2024 – Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry

March 7, 2024 – Newton, NC - Newton Performing Arts Center

March 8, 2024 – Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts

March 9, 2024 – Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

March 14, 2024 – Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

March 15, 2024 – Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

March 16, 2024 – Pelham, TN - The Caverns

March 22, 2024 – Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

Travis Tritt is an American singer-songwriter with two Grammy award wins

Travis Tritt is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor known for his versatile talent. He made his mark in the early '90s alongside other country stars like Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson. What set him apart was his unique style — he didn't wear a cowboy hat and blended country with bluesy Southern rock, giving him an outlaw image.

Tritt's musical journey began as a child when he taught himself to play guitar at eight before starting to write songs at 14. His parents weren't initially keen on his musical dreams. But, after some life experiences, Tritt decided to pursue his passion full-time. A chance demo tape led to a deal with Warner Bros., and his debut album, Country Club, arrived in 1990, featuring hits like Help Me Hold On and I'm Gonna Be Somebody.

Despite facing resistance in Nashville due to his rock-influenced style, Tritt's second album, It's All About to Change (1991), became a multi-platinum success. He followed it up with more hits like Can I Trust You with My Heart and Foolish Pride.

In 2021, Tritt made a comeback with Set in Stone, his first album of new material in over a decade. He continued diversifying his music with the Country Chapel gospel album in 2023.

Travis Tritt's journey is a testament to his resilience and unwavering commitment to his musical passion, making him a revered figure in the country music scene.