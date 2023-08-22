Tropical Storm Harold path explored as Texas braces for impact

Tropical Storm Harold is moving towards South Texas, and it is supposed to lead to heavy rainfall and floods. The storm will be reaching Texas by Tuesday, and the National Hurricane Center reported that the storm is currently 195 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Warnings have been issued to more than 1 million people, and experts have said that the condition of the rainfall will take a worse turn at some point. Areas between the Rio Grande and Port O'Connor, Texas, have been given tropical storm warnings.

CNN reported that South Texas is expected to experience rainfall of 3 to 5 inches, and it could go up to 7 inches by the next day. The wind speed could be somewhere between 40 and 50 mph and will reduce while the storm moves inland the same day. However, the impact will remain the same.

South Texas is currently experiencing very hot weather, and Harold can prove to be helpful for them. The entire area has places that are affected by drought, and the rainfall is expected to bring some change.

Texas prepares to face storm Harold as tropical storm warnings issued in the place

CBS News reported that Harold has already caused heavy rainfall and winds near Texas. By August 22 at 8 in the morning, the storm was 70 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas. The storm is expected to become stronger until it reaches Texas.

To ensure public safety, authorities have implemented all the measures. According to CNN, the Texas National Guard, swift water rescue boat squads, and other emergency resources are currently on duty. Governor Greg Abbott requested that the public follow the guidelines issued by the government and cooperate with emergency management personnel.

On August 21, 2023, the storm emerged in the Gulf of Mexico. Winds are expected to move at 40 to 50 mph, and the "coast near and to the north of the landfall location" will be more affected. Driving and camping on the South and North Beaches were discontinued after warnings of the storm.

Officials in Corpus Christi advised anyone who was out of their home during the storm to drive slower and turn on the headlights. Power to South Texas is issued by AEP Texas, and they are currently working with the employees to keep themselves prepared in case there is a loss of power due to Harold.

ABC News stated that, as per the NWS Weather Prediction Center, the coast between Brownsville and Corpus Christi will experience the worst rainfall. South Texas is also expected to experience the impact of a few tornadoes due to Harold.

As Harold is on its way to hit Texas, a few other storms, like Emily and Franklin, have affected other areas. The list also includes Hurricane Hilary, which formed on August 12, 2023, in the south of Mexico. Four states were affected by Hurricane Hilary due to heavy rainfall and floods.