What happened to Phillip Loveday? Family mourns as missing Texas pastor is found dead in a truck

On Tuesday, August 8, 47-year-old Texas pastor Phillip Loveday was found dead inside a truck on South Staples Street, in the area of Texas Highway 286. The pastor, who was also employed at oil company Kinder Morgan, had reportedly been missing since August 2 and was found with a gunshot wound. However, authorities have ruled out foul play, leading outlets to speculate that the pastor committed suicide.

Crime With Bobby @crimewithbobby



The trucks belongs to Phillip Loveday, who was last seen on Wednesday August 2nd



The truck was found south of the South Texas Botanical Gardens. The identity of the body found has not been confirmed yet… pic.twitter.com/VsRDnDE3VV Missing pastor's truck found with a body inside in Corpus Christi TXThe trucks belongs to Phillip Loveday, who was last seen on Wednesday August 2ndThe truck was found south of the South Texas Botanical Gardens. The identity of the body found has not been confirmed yet… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Phillip Loveday was best known as the senior pastor at Faith Christian Center in Freer, Texas. Investigators have not confirmed how long he was dead, but their estimates suggest that it could have been for more than a day. The case currently remains under investigation by local authorities.

The timeline of Phillip Loveday's disappearance

Phillip Loveday's family said that at 9:30 am on August 2, the 47-year-old pastor said he was leaving for work in a Kinder Morgan company truck. His wife, Melea Loveday, discovered soon after that the pastor had missed both work and Church. They also realized that the deceased had left his phone at home.

The AWARE Foundation @aware_the pic.twitter.com/fRE00iwVMW Authorities have confirmed that the body found in a Kinder Morgan truck on FM 2444 and County Road 43 is missing Freer pastor Phillip Loveday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. #TheAWAREFoundation

One of Loveday's daughters, Kayleigh Purnell, said that this was when the family began to get concerned.

Purnell said:

"He would definitely always just answer back, so that was, right off the bat, very suspicious. It was just, ‘Oh why didn’t he answer?’ That never ever happens.’”

Local authorities searched the area for signs of Phillip Loveday for six days. The pastor's body was reportedly discovered at 2:55 pm on Tuesday, as Kleberg County deputy David Farias searched the area by South Texas Botanical Gardens.

Farias said:

"We had some basic discussions on looking for him and what we could do starting from the home. I left today headed to work and the first thing I did was check the creek area, Oso Creek."

Farias continued:

"I was gonna go on to County Road 43 and before I got there, I noticed the barn and it's all grown over, there's a lot of brush there so I said, let me take this off my list and clear it. I drove up halfway up the driveway and saw there was a vehicle and with the binoculars, I was able to confirm it was Mr. Loveday’s truck."

The AWARE Foundation @aware_the

The Corpus Christi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 47-year-old male. Phillip Loveday left his home in the 4900 block of Cape Vista Court in Corpus Christi, TX on August 2nd, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Concerns… pic.twitter.com/oW5Sz8JruT ***MISSING*** CORPUS CHRISTI, TXThe Corpus Christi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 47-year-old male. Phillip Loveday left his home in the 4900 block of Cape Vista Court in Corpus Christi, TX on August 2nd, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Concerns… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to David Cook, Chief Deputy of the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, several law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to confirm the victim's identity.

Emily Massey, a Church member at Faith Christian Center, said that he had been a major figure in upholding the spirit and values of their community.

Massey said:

"He was the one who kept us going. When we were hurting, he was hurting as well. He was our shepherd, and now we’re a flock missing our shepherd.”

The case currently remains under police investigation.