"Truly hope for a resolution": Drew Barrymore announces her talk show will be on pause until the WGA strike ends, earns praises

Drew Barrymore shocked everyone after she announced that she would pause the premiere of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show due to the WGA strikes of over 11,000 TV and film writers. She took to Instagram to post about the same and apologized to everyone on the internet as well as her team. Barrymore went on to state that she "truly hoped for a resolution for the entire industry.

Drew Barrymore said that she had "listened to everyone" and was making the decision to pause her show's premiere until the strike was over. She added that she had no words to express her "deepest apologies" to everyone she hurt. Barrymore also apologized to her team that worked on the show as they had "really tried to find" their way forward.

"And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon," Barrymore said while concluding her statement.

Drew Barrymore took the decision to pause the show after receiving immense backlash from the Writers Guild of America (WGA). She was called out after she decided to go ahead with the production of her show despite the ongoing strikes in the country. However, after assessing the situation, she took the decision to pause the show as she was slammed a lot by netizens.

Drew Barrymore also stated how she will be revealing the new launch date soon, as the premier was initially scheduled for September 18, 2023. Many people applauded Drew for pausing the show and standing with the writers and the people of Hollywood who have been on strike, with one person even saying:

It is worth noting that this is not the first apology that Drew Barrymore has posted. Over the weekend, she posted a video, which has now been deleted, where she was talking about how she wanted to bring her show back. She said that she wanted to do it as the show was bigger than her and because "there are other people’s jobs on the line.”

Now that Drew Barrymore has announced that she would be pausing the production, fans cannot stop praising her and showering her with support.

Netizens praise Drew Barrymore after her announcement of pausing her show amidst the WGA strike

Drew Barrymore was in the news again after she announced that she wouldn’t premiere her show on September 18, 2023, and would pause the shooting due to the strike. As she posted the message declaring the same on social media, netizens took to social media to praise her.

While some said that they liked that she had changed her mind based on new information, others thanked her for "listening, reflecting, and changing course." Some also said that they appreciated her and called her a "woman of integrity.

Netizens applauded Drew as she declared that she would be pausing the production of her show until the WGA strike ends. (Image via Instagram)

At the moment, Drew has not revealed her plans for the premiere and is yet to announce the new premiere date and other details about the comeback show.