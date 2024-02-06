"Tugged at my heartstrings": Fans emotional as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo drops concept photos and film for solo album "ENTITY"

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo has dropped concept photos and teaser films for his highly anticipated solo debut album, ENTITY. On February 6 KST, the singer's agency, Fantagio, released three distinct films and concept images, illustrating different settings over teaser audio.

The idol, who is known for his acting skills and vocal prowess, appeared teary-eyed in the first film, that came with a blue backdrop. His depiction of sadness touched his fans' hearts, who were impressed by the somber music accompanying his visuals. They have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the teaser films, with one user on X claiming,

“This seriously tugged at my heartstrings, my poor heart!”

“This album is gonna break me”: Fans react as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo releases first solo album ENTITY’s concept photos and teaser film

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo is gearing up to release his new album ENTITY. This will mark his first official solo album since his debut as a member of the K-pop boy group eight years ago. On February 6, the K-pop idol dropped concept photos for the album and sent fans into a frenzy.

The images and teaser not only displayed his visuals but also offered a glimpse of the album's overarching themes. Cha Eun-woo is globally recognized for his Korean dramas like My Name is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, and more, and fans believe he has once again showcased his acting skills in the teaser.

Many were emotional after watching Cha Eun-woo shed tears in the teaser video, and fans are convinced that some of the songs will be emotionally riveting.

The other two teasers revealed how the ASTRO member’s solo debut album will focus on a myriad of emotions. As he dons an all-black ensemble in the second film, the idol's music also takes a darker turn, while the third teaser appears to contrast previous ones. He is seen opposite a vibrant backdrop, wearing a shade of brown with wavy hair, exuding a jovial mood.

The tracklist for the album includes a total of six songs, comprising the titular track, STAY, B-side tracks like Alone with You, Fu*king Great Time, WHERE AM I, and You’re the Best. These tracks will reportedly be available on online music service platforms. However, the sixth song, Memories, will only be available on the CD.

More about Cha Eun-woo's upcoming activities

On January 11, the idol's management agency announced that the singer will be going on a solo Asia tour, billed as the Asia Fan-Con Tour 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator. The All Night singer will perform all the songs from his mini album at his concert starting on February 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, ENTITY is slated to release on Thursday, February 15, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.