'Turn him away at the door': Royal fans react to Prince Harry rushing to the UK after learning about King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has been spotted arriving at the airport as he prepares to return to the UK following King Charles' cancer diagnosis. As per the reports from The Sun, the monarch personally informed the Duke of Sussex, who is expected to arrive in the UK at lunchtime today.

His hasty departure was coupled with his desire to support his father during this difficult time. Interestingly, Harry will be travelling alone and won't be accompanied by his spouse Meghan Markle, or his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as reported by The Mirror.

Having heard the news straight from his father, Prince was spotted driving his black Range Rover to a private terminal at LAX this morning, according to a source from The Sun.

Allegedly, following Prince Harry's swift action to return to the UK upon learning about King Charles' cancer diagnosis, social media has been abuzz with reactions from royal fans worldwide. X has seen an outpouring of support and concern for the royal family in this difficult time.

There were also tweets against Prince and Meghan, and one user mentioned:

Fans on social media about Prince Harry's arrival in the UK

Social media users took to X to express their thoughts and sentiments regarding Prince Harry's decision to rush to the UK after learning about King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Some users tweeted:

On the other hand, some users have a different perspective on the Prince's arrival as they tweeted:

Overall, the reactions on X reflect a mix of sympathy, support, and appreciation for Prince Harry's actions and the royal family's handling of the situation. As the news continues to resonate, messages of strength and solidarity pour in from across the globe.

The announcement about King Charles' diagnosis

According to information from The Sun, Prince Charles conveyed his diagnosis to Prince Harry via telephone in what appeared to be cordial conversations, prior to Buckingham Palace's official announcement at 6 pm on Monday, February 5, 2024.

According to the same source, royal affairs specialists speculate that the Prince may decide to put his family's rumored four-year separation behind him as they come together through this difficult time.

This news coincides with the Prince's already-announced plans to travel to Canada the following week for the Invictus Games and to participate in a number of public appearances in Vancouver with Meghan. He has since changed his route to London in order to support his father.

The world is waiting for any further developments in the story, eagerly anticipating updates on King Charles' health and pondering the future of the royal family.