On March 5, 2024, a clip of iKON member Bobby surfaced online, where the artist recounted the time he dissed BTS' Kim Namjoon, aka RM, and his band. The clip is from the South Korean show Moneygraphy, where the artist appeared recently and recalled why he chose to diss BTS and not EXO in the song Come Here, which was released in 2014.

The host of the show asked Bobby about how he felt when he dissed Kim Namjoon, and he replied,

"There was something like this back then "why don't you touch EXO?" The honest answer at that time was because I think I'll die if I touch EXO... You can't make enemies." (as quoted by @tttop131kon)

ARMYs were not pleased and rallied under the viral clip by voicing their disappointment and outrage. It is also important to note that the 2014 track Come Here is by MASTA WU and featured Bobby. Meanwhile, one user wrote on X and stated how the tables have turned.

"Proud [sic] that my boys (bts) has turned all the tables. both him and exx are nowhere to be found now."

"BTS karma works wonderfully": ARMYs lash out on iKON's Bobby for confessing of dissing BTS in 2014

Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment, a small company that was almost on the verge of bankruptcy. In 2014, the septet got their first opportunity to perform at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), where they performed a rap battle against BlockB.

In the same award ceremony, iKON's Bobby performed his collaborative track Come Here, where he took a light jab at Bangtan with the verse where he used the word "bulletproof." The English translation of Bangtan Sonyeondan is Bulletproof Boy Scouts, aka BTS. The verse goes like this:

"They call me a monster, I’ve never called myself that. You all are completely made of glass, much better than the basement dungeon. If skill equals to looks, I’m Won Bin in front of a bulletproof glass. If I make a hit, I rake up all the work of the tone-deaf rappers..." (English translation taken from popgasa.com)

At the 2014 MAMA, when Bangtan Sonyeondan went up on stage to have a face-off with BlockB, Kim Namjoon replied back at Bobby's diss from the song Come Here by Masta Wu and clapped back by allegedly calling him "tone-deaf rapper."

"Put your guard up and follow me rapper, tone-deaf rapper..." (as quoted from YouTube/@CriTiC CriTiques CriTiCally)

Namjoon subsequently stated in an interview that he had no remorse about retaliating with a light jab since he knew Bobby's diss was made in good faith. The iKON rapper and Namjoon had no ill will against one another, according to the Bangtan leader.

He added that he even gave Bobby a high five and praised one another as Bangtan Sonyeondan exited the stage following their rap duel with BlockB.

Both artists have never had any conflict before or after that and have held one another in high regard. During his interview with Moneygraphy, Bobby explained that dissing is a form of "respect" towards other rappers, which can often be seen in tracks like Control by Kendrick Lamar and You Can't Control Me by E-sens. He stated that, unfortunately, fans misunderstood the scenario.

Meanwhile, the interview video was uploaded on YouTube by Moneygraphy on February 29, 2024, but created an online stir five days later as the snippet of the iKON rapper's confession resurfaced. ARMYs were displeased to hear that he went after Bangtan since EXO was a big name back in 2014 and the BigHit band was just a rookie group.

One X user (@jinyakookie) wrote on X,

"Artists from small companies getting targeted was a real thing since it was easy, now it's apparently not so since most are getting praised since debut. Say thank you bts!"

Others lashed out equally and mentioned instances from 2023 when Bangtan published Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS and claimed that Bobby's fans called Namjoon a "liar" for mentioning this instance in the book.

Bobby from iKON released the captivating moon+ I'll do that music video on February 26, 2024, from his much-awaited third solo album, Sir. Robert, which dropped on February 28.