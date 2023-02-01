Twenty-Five Twenty-One's Nam Joo-hyuk reveals details of his military enlistment

On January 31, Nam Joo-hyuk's agency, Management SOOP, released an official statement announcing that the actor had passed the military police task force. A few weeks earlier, on January 5, the actor reportedly had an interview with the Military Police Corps for his position during his mandatory military enlistment.

His final acceptance of the role was confirmed today along with the announcement that Nam Joo-hyuk will officially enlist in March 2023.

While there was a lot of confusion regarding the actor's military service, many thought that he would enlist back in December 2022. However, his preparations to get posted and shoot for his upcoming K-drama, Vigilante at the same time delayed his enlistment. However, he is now finally ready to prepare for his departure in March.

daisy han @kdramadaisy



serve well and come back safely 🥹 #NamJooHyuk will be enlisting in the Military Police Force starting from March 20!serve well and come back safely 🥹 #NamJooHyuk will be enlisting in the Military Police Force starting from March 20!serve well and come back safely 🥹 https://t.co/idVS78ZnqS

Fans send best wishes for Nam Joo-hyuk's departure to his mandatory military service

Following his application to the Capital Defense Command Military Police Group in May 2022, fans are excited to learn that Nam Joo-hyuk was accepted for the same and will be serving under that division during the course of his enlistment. As a must for all military enlistments, the actor will receive basic five-week military training before his transfer to a permanent station.

While fans are a little saddened by the absence of Nam Joo-hyuk K-dramas that is to befall them, they also couldn't help but shower the actor with praise and well-wishes for his military service. Given that the enlistment period can be a tough time for individuals, fans showcased their ever-lasting support for the actor, with promises to wait for his return.

🦁 @Renoott_ it means we'll celebrate his last birthday in 2023.

TAKE CARE AND COME BACK SOON!! to his management pls give us new content of him!!

#NamJooHyuk Nam Joo Hyuk will going to his military on Marc 20!! Omg i wanna cryit means we'll celebrate his last birthday in 2023.TAKE CARE AND COME BACK SOON!! to his management pls give us new content of him!! Nam Joo Hyuk will going to his military on Marc 20!! Omg i wanna cry😭😭😭😭 it means we'll celebrate his last birthday in 2023.TAKE CARE AND COME BACK SOON!! to his management pls give us new content of him!! 😫🙏#NamJooHyuk https://t.co/Y4vJ9oB6Om

Steff 🌙 @honeyesoo Nam Joo Hyuk leaving for military service March 20th Nam Joo Hyuk leaving for military service March 20th 😭

jo @celestvrr nam joo hyuk will enlist in military this coming march??? :((((( nam joo hyuk will enlist in military this coming march??? :(((((

Indrajeet Giri @Indrajeet_7860 @KoreanUpdates Wish You All The Best Serve Well In Military Oppa Take Care Of Yourself & Comeback Soon @KoreanUpdates Wish You All The Best Serve Well In Military Oppa Take Care Of Yourself & Comeback Soon❤

However, Nam Joo-hyuk doesn't plan on leaving his fans empty-handed. Just last month, he reportedly wrapped up shooting for his upcoming K-drama, Vigilante. The story revolves around a school student who lost his mother at the hands of local gangsters and grew up as a vigilante killing criminals. Fans are excited to see the actor take on an all-new role in the show.

Vigilante is an adaption of a webtoon of the same name, written by CRG and illustrated by Kim Gyu Sam. This additional factor excites both K-drama and Manhwa fans for the release of Vigilante.

Though the official release date is yet to be announced, given the past success and massive acceptance that webtoon-based K-dramas have received, there's no doubt that Vigilante is most likely to be a well-loved show. Fans can watch the K-drama on many platforms, including Disney+.

syapenyyyy ♡ @sapniii1 @sksk_inspiring A year and 9 month right? So we will get to see him again in screen after Vigilante is in 2025. That's abt a half of 2023 and whole 2024 w/o him @sksk_inspiring A year and 9 month right? So we will get to see him again in screen after Vigilante is in 2025. That's abt a half of 2023 and whole 2024 w/o him 😢

The actor's impressive performances over the years have helped him garner a massive fanbase. Some of his iconic K-dramas include Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Start-Up, and more.

As more people fall for his impeccable acting and unmatched visuals, the news of his military enlistment has a huge crowd sobbing over the same, especially given that the actor is only expected to return in December 2024. Regardless, fans continue to send him their best wishes and shower Nam Joo-hyuk with their love and support as they await his return.

Poll : 0 votes