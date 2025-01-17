Twilight Cullen House: Release date, pre-order details, price, features, and all you need to know 

The Twilight Cullen House set, which Lego released on Thursday, January 16, will be available for shipping after February 1, 2025, Mashable reports. The new set retails for $219.99 and is currently available for preorder.

The outlet states that customers who preorder before January 28 will qualify for a free Valentine’s Day Box set along with the new release. The set comes with 2001 pieces and consists of 7 minifigures. With a three-floor structure, the Lego set replicates the Edward Cullen house, which users can modify to their liking.

According to Lego's website, the whole set consists of a grand piano in the living room, Bella’s red truck, a tall tree, planters on the balcony, and minifigures of Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, Carlisle, Alice Cullen, and Jacob Black.

“Twilight fantasy stories of vampires and romance come to life with this LEGO® Ideas collectable set for adults. Featuring a display model of the Cullen House, this buildable movie memorabilia makes a wonderful fantasy gift for women, men and any lovers of The Twilight Saga romantic fantasy movies," Lego states.

However, Lego states that the set is only for adults over 18 and not for children or people under the mentioned age. The newest Lego addition also has a manual to help users build the Cullen House.

The Lego Cullen House set has been released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Twilight book

Lego, the famous toy block brand, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Twilight book, published in October 2005 by Stephanie Meyer. The book is based on the story of Bella, who moves to Washington and falls in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen.

After Meyer released the first part of the fantasy romantic novel, it became a huge success among teens, inspiring the author to release the other parts of the series: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, and the last one, Midnight Sun.

The book became a massive success, inspiring a series of films based on Stephanie Meyer's work. While the author released the first book in 2005, the movie starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner came out in November 2008.

The second installment, New Moon, was released in 2009, followed by the third, Eclipse, in 2010. The last two parts, Breaking Dawn—Part 1 and Part 2, were released in November 2011 and 2012, respectively.

The Lego Cullen House set is part of Lego’s Ideas program, which also includes sets like Home Alone, Titanic, Hogwarts, and even The Office. The toy company's website states that the “set is created by a fan designer, voted for by LEGO fans, and produced by the LEGO Group.”

