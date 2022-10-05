"Twitter and TikTok has an insane cultural impact": Meaning of low vibration plate explained as motivational speech goes viral across social media platforms 

The power of social media presents itself yet again as a motivational speech targeting low vibration by Stormy Wellington takes over TikTok. The speech, posted by TikToker Tammy Price, was made during a barbecue party, wherein Stormy mentioned she received "low vibrations" from a plate of food. The phrase has since gone viral on Twitter.

Low Vibration explained from viral the motivational speech

Life Coach and entrepreneur Stormy Wellington talks about how a plate filled with unhealthy food fixed by someone else does not appeal to her as much as a plate she fixed herself. Naturally, she is not speaking about eating food per se, but she is coaching her mates on not accepting what other people give them.

She said:

"It's low vibrations. My thought process is, if you put it on my plate, I don't have to eat it, I got to be disciplined".

The video went viral, with many people agreeing, but a host of others disregarded the label as a joke and even formed memes about it.

The video has garnered over 9 million likes on Twitter, and it's safe to say that the lesson is not well received by netizens. According to Jason V. Barger, a good motivational speech is one that engages the minds and hearts of people in such a way that it motivates them to think more clearly and move forward with action.

Low vibration is now causing a Tweet storm

The Life Coach's speech seems to have confused some people. It also provided fodder for a multitude of memes online. The far-reaching influence of sites like Twitter and TikTok is so massive that folks have been seen making Thanksgiving plans to use the phrase as an insult.

Others just seem to outright dismiss the idea of a "low vibration" plate. They would, in fact, rather have three such plates than the one seen in the video.

Another Twitter user shared:

A social media user even referred to it as a season.

Even Jonee Lewis of Fox News had something to say about the matter.

Netizens react differently to "low vibration" plate speech.

There is no telling how the internet will react to a piece of advice. This speech is further proof that not everyone will agree with everything. One user even had something to say about how Stormy considers herself a "leader" and said:

"This is how cults start."

This came after a video surfaced online in which Stormy is surrounded by avid listeners, and she states:

"I don't do what they do, I do what I do. I am the leader"

Many also don't seem to think anything should be that big of a deal.

The fan favorites, though, are the plates of food that are filled to the brim, and more of these pictures are being demanded online.

The worlds of Twitter and TikTok indeed reach various groups of people so quickly and effectively that the topics shared often start a cultural debate. Tammy Price's video on her friend's opinion on barbecue food is a proven example of such discourse.

