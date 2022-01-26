What is Stormy Wellington’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of ‘Million Dollar Hustle’ premiere

Lifetime welcomes Stormy Wellington to its network as she brings in her show, Million Dollar Hustle. She will be seen coaching women leaders to fight for their place in her inner circle.

The millionaire TV personality is a health and fitness influencer who is popularly called “Coach Stormy.” She is an entrepreneur who is the CEO of Total Life Changes and also of a firm named Hold My Hand, Inc.

Wellington has achieved multiple milestones, including being named the No.1 Female Network Marketer in the World in 2015. She is also a successful author who has some bestsellers to her credit.

Apart from playing multiple roles, she is also a TV host of the reality series, Beyond The Pole. The 41-year-old, who started her career in a collection agency for $13 per hour, is now a self-made millionaire with an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Stormy Wellington is a former stripper

Wellington was born in New York, but eventually moved to Miami, Florida. Her childhood was full of struggles with a mother who was a pole dancer and a drug dealer.

According to reports, she grew up in her mother’s absence who went to prison. Speaking about her mom, Wellington said in an interview:

"I wanted to take on her hustle and fearless ambitious spirit. I didn’t want to do illegal things and go to jail but I admired my mom’s ambitious spirit.”

While growing up in foster care, she dropped school at the ninth grade. At the age of 13, she started working as a stripper and got involved in the drug dealing business.

Wellington soon left the illegal world and joined a collection agency where she collected over a million dollars in closed accounts. This was the beginning of her successful career.

In personal life, she has three children from three different relationships. She was once married to her best friend Darryl Jones and had a son together.

All about Wellington’s ‘Million Dollar Hustle’

Wellington’s Million Dollar Hustle is about a group of women leaders, called the Circle of Bosses. They will go through challenges to get in the host’s inner circle.

Wellington’s circle will include daughter Essence Canty, TV personality Dianna Williams, Bawselady, Nathalie Nicole Smith, Bianca Shadai, Tammy Price and Ana Cantera.

Million Dollar Hustle will be a 10-episode series that was earlier scheduled to be released in February. It is now all set to premiere Saturday, January 29 at 10.00 pm on Lifetime.

Edited by Danyal Arabi