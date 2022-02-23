"Tyler and Anjelah should have won": Fans were rooting for Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to win The Real Dirty Dancing

The first season of The Real Dirty Dancing has come to an end. Cat Cora and Corbin Bleu won the title of Best Baby and Johnny, beating Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in the finale.

The final challenge was to perform the last dance from the iconic movie, Dirty Dancing. The pairs had to learn the routine to the song, Time of My Life, which included the legendary lift once flawlessly performed by OG Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey).

Cora-Bleu and Johnson-Cameron delivered mind-blowing performances, and both the couples aced the lift. However, fans were rooting for Johnson-Cameron to win the finale.

What do fans have to say?

Viewers loved both the pairs’ performances. While one team had a professional dance/actor Bleu alongside chef Cora, the other team had former cheerleader Johnson with heartthrob Cameron. Throughout the season, the Bachelor Nation alum had delivered the perfect Johnny on-screen. Thus, a whole lot of fans were at his side.

While viewers have appreciated both the performances, some wanted Cameron and Johnson to win The Real Dirty Dancing Season 1.

Here’s how they reacted:

Tressi @Tressi03 @TylerJCameron3 you are definitely Johnny castle #therealdirtydancing ! Your performance with @anjelahjohnson gave me chills and I know you are going to win @TylerJCameron3 you are definitely Johnny castle #therealdirtydancing! Your performance with @anjelahjohnson gave me chills and I know you are going to win

Elizabeth 🧣 @AwkwardPancake Anjelah and Tyler definitely have the lift down better, so far. #TheRealDirtyDancing Anjelah and Tyler definitely have the lift down better, so far. #TheRealDirtyDancing

Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes’ journey on The Real Dirty Dancing

Cameron and Johnson didn’t begin their journey on The Real Dirty Dancing as partners. In the first episode, host Stephen “tWitch” Boss partnered Cameron with talk show host Loni Love and Johnson was with Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough.

After winning the first round, Cameron got the opportunity to pick his Baby, and he chose Johnson. The pair was the perfect Dirty Dancing couple on the reality TV show. From their body language to dance performances, the duo came pretty close to the OG Johnny and Baby.

In the finale, the couples were given a final exercise in which they had to recreate the goodbye scene from the film. It was the moment when Johnny was fired because of being with Baby.

While Cora and Bleu copied all the moments from scene to scene, the comedian and Cameron gave it a twist. Instead of Cameron getting into the car and leaving, Johnson played that part and left everyone in splits.

The Real Dirty Dancing finale welcomed a whole bunch of the movie’s fans, and the contestants had to perform in front of a live audience. The audience then voted for the winning couple.

