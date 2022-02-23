×
"Tyler and Anjelah should have won": Fans were rooting for Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to win The Real Dirty Dancing

Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes didn&#039;t win The Real Dirty Dancing (Image via anjelahjohnson/Instagram)
Modified Feb 23, 2022 10:19 AM IST
News

The first season of The Real Dirty Dancing has come to an end. Cat Cora and Corbin Bleu won the title of Best Baby and Johnny, beating Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in the finale.

The final challenge was to perform the last dance from the iconic movie, Dirty Dancing. The pairs had to learn the routine to the song, Time of My Life, which included the legendary lift once flawlessly performed by OG Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey).

CONGRATULATIONS, @CatCora and @corbinbleu! 🥳 #TheRealDirtyDancing https://t.co/Jxe80OdNUK

Cora-Bleu and Johnson-Cameron delivered mind-blowing performances, and both the couples aced the lift. However, fans were rooting for Johnson-Cameron to win the finale.

What do fans have to say?

I'M CRYING TEARS OF JOY. 😭 #TheRealDirtyDancing https://t.co/rrQFcKl6OX

Viewers loved both the pairs’ performances. While one team had a professional dance/actor Bleu alongside chef Cora, the other team had former cheerleader Johnson with heartthrob Cameron. Throughout the season, the Bachelor Nation alum had delivered the perfect Johnny on-screen. Thus, a whole lot of fans were at his side.

While viewers have appreciated both the performances, some wanted Cameron and Johnson to win The Real Dirty Dancing Season 1.

Here’s how they reacted:

Tyler and Anjelah should have won. Jmo on watching the finale. #therealdirtydancing
@TylerJCameron3 & @anjelahjohnson 💯 should have won! #TheRealDirtyDancing Y’all nailed the entire dance / lift
Tyler should of win #therealdirtydancing
Sorry but I'm disappointed 1) that @BellaTwins Brie didn't win and 2) @anjelahjohnson and Tyler didn't win!!! I thought for sure they would get it. I'm sad!! #therealdirtydancing
Okay @TylerJCameron3 makes the best Johnny I will die on this hill #TheRealDirtyDancing
@TylerJCameron3 you are definitely Johnny castle #therealdirtydancing! Your performance with @anjelahjohnson gave me chills and I know you are going to win
TYLER WAS A BETTER JOHNNY !!!!!!!! #TheRealDirtyDancing
I think Tyler should win #TheRealDirtyDancing
Team Tyler #TheRealDirtyDancing
Anjelah and Tyler definitely have the lift down better, so far. #TheRealDirtyDancing

Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes’ journey on The Real Dirty Dancing

Welp... I'm impressed. #TheRealDirtyDancing https://t.co/ESurS0eBW7

Cameron and Johnson didn’t begin their journey on The Real Dirty Dancing as partners. In the first episode, host Stephen “tWitch” Boss partnered Cameron with talk show host Loni Love and Johnson was with Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough.

After winning the first round, Cameron got the opportunity to pick his Baby, and he chose Johnson. The pair was the perfect Dirty Dancing couple on the reality TV show. From their body language to dance performances, the duo came pretty close to the OG Johnny and Baby.

In the finale, the couples were given a final exercise in which they had to recreate the goodbye scene from the film. It was the moment when Johnny was fired because of being with Baby.

While Cora and Bleu copied all the moments from scene to scene, the comedian and Cameron gave it a twist. Instead of Cameron getting into the car and leaving, Johnson played that part and left everyone in splits.

The Real Dirty Dancing finale welcomed a whole bunch of the movie’s fans, and the contestants had to perform in front of a live audience. The audience then voted for the winning couple.

