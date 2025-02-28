U.S. Education Department under Trump administration opens new portal for reporting DEI practices in public schools

According to a report by The Guardian dated February 27, 2025, the Trump Administration launched an online portal called End DEI on the Department of Education's website on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, parents can now report diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in public schools by submitting a complaint on the End DEI portal. The parents must provide personal information, school details, and their complaint within 450 words.

Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit organization, shared a statement on the U.S. Department of Education's website. Justice claimed parents had been allegedly demanding schools to focus on reading, writing, math, etc, instead of ideologies, critical theories, and s*x education. She said,

"For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue s*x education and divisive ideologies—but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked, or shut down entirely."

Justice continued to claim that with the new End DEI portal, parents could take power into their own hands and submit complaints against their kids' public schools. She said,

"Parents, now is the time that you share the receipts of the betrayal that has happened in our public schools. This webpage demonstrates that President Trump’s Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents."

Earlier this month the Trump Administration gave public schools a deadline to end DEI

President Trump Announces Aviation Safety Executive Orders In The Oval Office Of White House - Image via Getty

According to The Guardian's report dated February 18, 2025, on February 15, the Trump Administration gave a press release warning the public schools by giving them a deadline of 14 days to eliminate all practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). If they fail to do so, it was told that the U.S. government will cut federal funding.

Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, commented in the press release that public schools have allegedly selected students based on their race rather than their merits. He claimed schools have been participating in racial preferences by using "diversity" as an excuse. Trainor said:

"With this guidance, the Trump Administration is directing schools to end the use of racial preferences and race stereotypes in their programs and activities—a victory for justice, civil rights laws, and the Constitution. For decades, schools have been operating on the pretext that selecting students for ‘diversity’ or similar euphemisms is not selecting them based on race."

Craig Trainor insisted that with the Trump Administration overlooking the country, schools can no longer continue to select students based on their race or practice DEI. He claimed in the future, students will be assessed based on "merit, accomplishment, and character." He said:

"No longer. Students should be assessed according to merit, accomplishment, and character—not prejudged by the color of their skin. The Office for Civil Rights will enforce that commitment."

For the unversed, President Donald Trump has been vocal about wanting to abolish the U.S. Department of Education. According to BBC, the Republicans are vehemently against the inclusion of gender, race, and the "woke" political ideology in the curriculum.

