UB40 and Ali Campbell have announced a joint tour, titled "The Hits Tour," which is scheduled to be held from April 6, 2024 to April 16, 2024 in venues across mainland UK. The tour will be in celebration of the band's more than four decades' reggae legacy.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Liverpool, Leeds and London, via a post on the official ticketing partner, My Ticket UK's twitter page.

Expand Tweet

Tickets for the tour will be available via the official ticketing partner site, My Ticket UK and will be available for purchase from September 8, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced.

UB40 and Ali Campbell to celebrate their reggae legacy with tour, dates and venues revealed

UB40 and Ali Campbell are both veterans of the reggae music genre, with the former completing 45 years of being a band and the latter having been one of the lead singers of the band.

Now Campbell is reuniting with the band for the first time in nearly a decade to celebrate the band's legacy. Before the main tour, the band will play a series of shows throughout UK in late 2023, wrapping up with a show at the Dreamland in Margate, UK.

After wrapping up their 2023 tour, the band will embark on their newly announced early 2024 tour. The full list of dates and venues for the UB40 and Ali Campbell The Hits tour is given below:

April 04 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

April 06 2024 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

April 07 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at SEC Armadillo

April 09 2024 – Leeds, UK at first direct Arena

April 11 2024 – London, UK at O2 Arena

April 13 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

April 14 2024 – Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena

April 16 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

Subsequent to The Hits tour, UB40 will embark on a second UK and Europe tour in late 2024, wrapping up with a show at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium, on December 1, 2024.

Tracing UB40 and their music career

The band was formed as a collaboration between Jimmy Brown, Robin Campbell, Ali Campbell, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, and others. The band's name was derived from the unemployment benefit form required for receiving said benefits from the Department of Employment, Unemployment Benefit Form 40.

The band had their first major chart breakthrough with their debut studio album, Signing Off, which was released on August 29, 1980. The album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.

The band achieved critical and commercial acclaim with their tenth studio album, Promises and Lies, which was released on July 12, 1983. The album was a chart topper on the UK, Australian, Dutch, and Kiwi album charts respectively.