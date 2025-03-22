"Uhm what was on that phone?" - Internet reacts to an Air France flight returning back to Paris due to a passenger's lost phone 

A packed Air France flight AF750 returned to its departure site, Paris, after an emergency arose due to a passenger's missed cell phone. The flight was a Boeing 777-300ER with registration code F-GSQX, carrying 375 passengers and 12 crew members.

Ad

According to an AirLive report, the AF750 left the Paris Orly Airport at 11:51 CET on March 21, 2025, for a nine-hour journey to Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe. After an hour into the journey, the flight was forced to return to Paris as a precautionary measure due to the reported missing cell phone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Air France flight landed back at Paris Orly Airport at 14:06 CET, which is 2 hours and 16 minutes after the flight's initial take-off time. The airlines confirmed that the concerned teams were conducting a search for the lost cell phone to facilitate a new departure as soon as possible. Further details about why the lost cell phone led to an emergency are awaited.

The incident left multiple netizens on X amused, many of whom took to the platform to joke about the situation. One fan wondered what was in the alleged lost phone and wrote:

Ad

"Uhm what was on that phone?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How's this an emergency??," another user asked.

"Bro mustve had deep connections to turn the whole a** plane around just for him," a netizen joked.

"Imagine being late to an important meeting because another person lost their phone," a person quipped.

Fans continued to joke about the situation while others questioned its context:

"Theres gotta be more context like it was stolen by someone on the plane right? the phone belonged to someone who works for the government im guessing?," a fan alleged.

Ad

"Burned thousands of dollars of fuel for a phone," a user chimed in.

"I’m surprised people on the plane didn’t try to fight the passenger about this!," another X user remarked.

What are the guidelines for electronic devices on Air France flights?

First flight test of the Airbus A350-941 in Toulouse before being delivered to Air France - Source: Getty

According to the official Air France US website, all electronic devices placed in check-in luggage must be switched off. For the uninformed, check-in luggage refers to luggage passengers are allowed to carry on the aircraft.

Ad

In other words, devices such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic goods must be switched off on the aircraft. The Air France guidelines state:

"Devices placed in checked baggage must be switched off. Unintentional activation of these appliances (e.g. by pressing a sensitive start button) must be made impossible by the mandatory removal of the battery."

The regulations further state:

Ad

"All appliances with heating elements and powered by lithium batteries (e.g. hair curlers or straighteners) are accepted in hand baggage and checked baggage only if the heating elements or batteries are removed. Devices that do not allow for one of these two parts to be removed are prohibited."

For devices containing lithium metal batteries not exceeding 100 Wh, such as usual mobile phones, prior approval is not required from the Air France team. However, the dangers of lithium-ion batteries prompt airlines to maintain strict guidelines on device usage.

Ad

Air France has not explained why a lost mobile phone warranted an emergency. However, according to Free Press Journal, it could have been a safety measure for other passengers as inappropriate storage of lithium-ion devices can lead them to catch fire on board and cause danger to other passengers.

Such regulations, including the prohibition of in-flight charging, usage of the internet on flights, and certain limitations on how electronic devices can be stored, are implied to ensure passenger safety.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback