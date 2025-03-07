"UK Royals have gone into hiding"- Memes erupt as internet reacts to Trisha Paytas being pregnant with her third child

Youtube sensation Trisha Paytas is pregnant with her third child. She and her partner, Moses Hacmon, are already parents to daughters Malibu Barbie and Elvis, who were born in September 2022 and May 2024 respectively. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the announcement.

Ad

Trisha Paytas made the announcement on her podcast Just Trish on March 7. The caption of the video on YouTube read:

“Oops, she did it again! Trisha is pregnant with baby number three! Trish and Moses finally spill all the details after keeping their pregnancy a secret for months!”

The couple is expecting the baby in July. In the podcast, Paytas asked Hacmon:

Ad

“We have a cake! It’s a little baby shower cake to celebrate today. To celebrate you, to celebrate Moses, and to celebrate… you know. Everyone knows. Do you know? We are having a baby! I’m having a baby in July. July is coming.”

Ad

Paytas also shared a carousel of images of her family on Instagram on March 7 where the family posed for the camera in a photography studio. She wrote in the caption:

“MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! 😱 BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025”

Netizens have flooded the internet with hilarious memes, referencing to the fact that the late Queen Elizabeth II had tragically passed away at the time of Malibu Barbie's birth. While reacting to the latest announcement, one tweet read:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several others shared similar sentiments. Some tweets read:

“Does anyone know how the pope is doing,” an X user said.

“What member of the british royal family is dying this time,” another platform user said.

“This means we’re 5-7ish months away from a tragic pop culture loss,” a netizen said.

Trisha Paytas also had a big year professionally, having recently appeared on Saturday Night Live. The influencer also made her Broadway debut with a one-night-only performance at the St. James Theatre in New York City on February 3, starring in Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Ad

“THE NEW KARDASHIANS, they better get their own reality show,” an X user said.

“Someone about to die omg,” a platform user said.

“Y’all better check on King Charles III,” a netizen said.

“It also terrifies me that people believe in it enough”- Trisha Paytas addressed the Queen Elizabeth II memes on TikTok last year

After Trisha Paytas and Malibu Barbie became the topic of conversation at the time of Queen Elizabth II’s death, Paytas took to TikTok in February 2024 to address the memes. The influencer expressed discomfort with the viral jokes saying:

Ad

“I get the meme of it all. I was able to lean into the Queen Elizabeth on a little bit, but it also terrifies me that people believe it enough.”

She went on to acknowledge that the timing of it all was “crazy,” but she asserted that there was “no connection” between the two events and also clarified that she has “no animosity” towards the Royal Family. She further said:

Ad

“I know we don’t like what Charles did to Diana, OK, I get that. But like, once again, this is like an actual baby inside me.”

Paytas explained that seeing her name trending on X had been giving her “a panic attack.”

Ad

The YouTuber addressed the fact that King Charles had become King by the time Paytas’ son Elvis was born. Furthermore, he was also diagnosed with cancer soon after. Speaking about Elvis, she said-

“I just want my baby to be my baby.”

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Paytas' pregnancy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback