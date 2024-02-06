Why is Trisha Paytas trending on Twitter? King Charles link explored as meme fest erupts online 

In a bizarre turn of events, YouTube star Trisha Paytas is trending online following the latest news regarding King Charles’ health. On February 5, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. As the saddening report made news, netizens peculiarly took to the internet to create memes of the social media personality.

For those uninitiated, Trisha Paytas is a controversial YouTube star best known for her brash statements and mukbang videos. She has amassed over five million subscribers and is currently pregnant with her second child.

On January 5, the Royal Family announced that King Charles would be postponing public engagements in light of his cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, many took to the internet to claim that King Charles would be reincarnated as the YouTuber’s second baby, Elvis.

The influencer is currently six months pregnant with Elvis. She had not responded to the strange internet craze at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, netizens had a field day with the same.

“The ultimate reincarnation”: Netizens flood X with hilarious King Charles and Trisha Paytas memes

Netizens could not help but crack dark jokes on X. Many believe that King Charles will be brought back to life in Elvis’ body following his demise. Some unhinged tweets read:

Netizens believed Queen Elizabeth was reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ firstborn

This is not the first time such bizarre claims have taken over the internet. When Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, Trisha Paytas coincidentally went into labor as well. Many believed that the late monarch was going to be reincarnated as the YouTuber’s daughter, Malibu Barbie.

As Paytas began trending in 2022 as well, she took to social media to tell followers that she was still pregnant at the time of the Queen’s death. She said:

“This was attention I did not want. It just felt really weird to say anything, for a number of reasons. There was a great tragedy. I’m a millennial, so it felt weird that people were memeing this death. I just felt like an ultimate disappointment to tell people I’m still pregnant.”

The 35-year-old also added:

“Ultimately, I was sad for my baby too—my baby’s not even born, and she’s this joke on the internet. Please be kind to my baby, she deserves love and respect.”

Trisha Paytas is married to Israeli-born Moses Hacmon, who is a YouTuber and photographer. The duo met on the H3 Podcast, which was created by Paytas’ sister and brother-in-law, Ethan and Hila Klein.

Paytas and Hacmon tied the knot in December 2021 after the couple faced numerous family issues. It was revealed on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast that the Kleins were not on speaking terms with Hacmon and Paytas as they hated Paytas' "guts.”

However, it seems like the tension between the two couples boiled down eventually. In August 2023, Ethan told People magazine that he was “very happy for them” as Paytas and Hacmon became pregnant with Malibu Barbie.

Fans now wish Paytas well for her second pregnancy and express excitement to meet the new member of the Paytas-Hacmon family.