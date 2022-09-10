Where is Trisha Paytas from? Nationality explored as YouTuber addresses Queen Elizabeth II reincarnation rumors 

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has shut down rumors of naming their baby Elizabeth as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022. In the hours leading up to the Queen's death, users on Twitter jokingly claimed that the ailing sovereign might reincarnate as the child of the social media influencer. Trisha recently announced that she had gone into labor with their first child, a girl.

On September 9, the California native Trisha Paytas responded to the rumors by uploading a TikTok video. She claimed that she was "still very much pregnant" and that she felt that it was in poor taste that their name was being brought up during a major global tragedy.

She went on to explain that she was disappointed that people she knew in real life were also congratulating her, but Trisha had to inform them that she had not delivered yet. However, she expressed their excitement about being a mom whenever that happened.

Who is Trisha Paytas?

Trisha Paytas is a Youtuber and Social media influencer from California (image via WireImage/Karwai Tang)

34-year-old YouTube sensation Trisha Paytas is from California, US, who gained online fame by making lifestyle videos and filming mukbangs. Paytas announced on Valentine's Day that she is expecting their first child with husband and Israeli artist, Moses Hacmom, with whom she tied the knot in 2021.

Paytas had earlier revealed that it was unlikely she would ever conceive when she was diagnosed with the pelvic inflammatory disease after contracting chlamydia. As she was in late teens, Trisha opted against a hysterectomy.

In one of their previous tweets, Paytas also got emotional as she noted:

"If God has blessed u with the ability to carry a child, consider yourself oh so very lucky. Infertility is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. [sic]"

However, in February this year, their husband Moses Hacmon took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple with the ultrasound results. Trisha dutifully documented their pregnancy journey on social media, and late Wednesday night announced on Twitter that the baby was soon to arrive.

Trisha Paytas @trishapaytas 1 cm dilated! Woo hoo! 1 cm dilated! Woo hoo!

Netizens brew up a viral theory linking Trisha Paytas and Queen Elizabeth

Paytas' announcement received a lot of attention after Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's critical health condition. The statement read:

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

With just hours between Paytas' joyous announcement and the revelation that the Queen was seriously ill, Twitter users quickly linked the two situations. Some claimed that the Youtuber's baby would reincarnate as Queen Elizabeth II.

theo at the vampire mansion @theodoor1312 imagine telling someone in 2019 that queen elizabeth dying and being possibly reincarnated as trisha paytas’s baby wouldn’t be the most noteworthy event of the early 2020s imagine telling someone in 2019 that queen elizabeth dying and being possibly reincarnated as trisha paytas’s baby wouldn’t be the most noteworthy event of the early 2020s

Sam Stryker @sbstryker Imagine finding out the Queen of England died because stan accounts are tweeting she’s going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby because she’s going into labor right now Imagine finding out the Queen of England died because stan accounts are tweeting she’s going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby because she’s going into labor right now

While some users even took this as an opportunity to start a meme fest.

charles entertainment cheese @wolf_cola_corp the queen’s soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas’ baby the queen’s soul waiting to reincarnate as trisha paytas’ baby https://t.co/v8b4qHXjue

Rita 🦋💖 @ZRidaRida19 BREAKING NEWS: Trisha Paytas shares her first photo of her precious little baby girl! 🥺 BREAKING NEWS: Trisha Paytas shares her first photo of her precious little baby girl! 🥺💕 https://t.co/YoQdCEOpK9

Rachel @FedorchakRachel The Queen’s soul flying to Trisha Paytas’s hospital room The Queen’s soul flying to Trisha Paytas’s hospital room https://t.co/0i1xi8qYBE

ostonox @ostonox Queen Elizabeth's soul on route across the Atlantic on its way to Trisha Paytas' maternity ward Queen Elizabeth's soul on route across the Atlantic on its way to Trisha Paytas' maternity ward https://t.co/ROlamXGQ4W

At 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she traditionally spent the late summer and early fall every year. King Charles III has since presided over the throne, following on from his predecessor’s historic 70-year-long run leading Britain.

