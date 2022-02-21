Uncharted: Tati Gabrielle reveals why Mark Wahlberg didn't want a Sully-Braddock relationship 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Uncharted star Tati Gabrielle recently spoke about her thrilling stunt scenes in the movie and what really happens between her character Jo Braddock and Sully, played by Mark Wahlberg. She also revealed why Wahlberg was against the idea of Sully and Braddock being in a relationship.

Uncharted is an action-adventure film that stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, his mentor, along with Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The action film was launched in theaters in the United States on February 18, 2022. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film took inspiration from the fan-favorite adventure video game series 'Uncharted' by Naughty Dog and Sony.

Uncharted star Tati Gabrielle talks about her role in the movie

When asked about the on-screen backstory and tension between her character Jo Braddock and Mark Wahlberg's character Sully in the action-adventure movie, actress Tati Gabrielle exclaimed that she felt the movie left the tension between the two characters open to interpretation for future possibilities.

Explaining why Mark Wahlberg did not want any type of on-screen relationship with her character Jo Braddock, the actress said:

"As far as the tension that’s between them, I feel that is also up for interpretation. I know particularly for both of us — Mark is like, 'I am about to be 50, and this girl is 25. I am not about to play any kind of s*xual relationship.'"

The actress also revealed that both of them found the on-screen relationship between their characters quite uncomfortable and strange. Neither of them wanted to send that kind of message to the audience.

"We both found that to be very uncomfortable and weird and not a thing that we wanted to preach or a message that we wanted to send."

She further exclaimed that she personally treated the character Sully as a father figure or a brother, therefore removing any kind of intimacy between the two characters.

She said in the interview:

"How I treated it was more in the way of he had almost become like Braddock’s big brother or a fatherly figure or something of that nature. That there was this intimate closeness but not in the way of it in a s*xual nature. More so in a you’ve spent a lot of time with someone and you did put your trust in them yet they backstabbed you and took that away."

