Nathan Drake action figure: How to pre-order, price, and more about 'Uncharted' toy

Tom Holland's character Nathan Drake from Uncharted will be getting an action figure. manufactured by Diamond Select Toys. While Tom Holland will always be recognized for playing Spider-Man in the MCU, this particular character has been a turning point for him.

The brand new Holland-Drake figure is available on the official website of Diamond Select Toys for pre-order, which reportedly has an estimated release date of July 2022.

Tom Holland's Nathan Drake is all set to receive the action figure treatment

Tom Holland is no stranger to Diamond Select Toys as they have previously created an array of Spider-Man looks for him over the last few years. The latest figurine, created by Diamond Select Toys, displays Tom Holland's version of Nathan Drake.

The figure comes in his iconic cargo pants, tan shirt, and boot combo, as witnessed in the live-action movie.

Designed by Yuri Timg, the figurine is 7 inches tall with a battle gun holster and Nathan Drake’s signature ring around his neck. The iconic ring carries the insignia of "Sic Parvis Magna," or "Greatness From Small Beginnings."

There are plenty of great textured and sculpted details that can be seen all over the latest figure, priced at $24.99. Specifically, Tom Holland's head sculpts, although not completely accurate, look quite excellent. One can observe Holland's likeness, and minute details like the intensity of his slicked-back signature hair go all the way, making the figure a good-looking one.

While the success of this movie adaptation broadly varies depending on the audience's reactions, it is safe to say that fans of the Uncharted franchise will be thrilled to be receive an attractive action figure out of Tom Holland's Nathan Drake.

Uncharted: An adventure-action movie that celebrates the fan-favorite game series of the same name

Uncharted is an American adventure action movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, his mentor, along with Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, and Antonio Banderas as supporting actors.

The movie premiered in theaters in the United States on February 18, 2022. Ruben Fleischer has served as the director of the movie. It was gleaned from the popular adventure video game series called 'Uncharted' by Naughty Dog and Sony.

In the action movie, Sullivan recruites Nathan Drake in a race against Santiago Moncada, a corrupt billionaire, played by Banderas, and Jo Braddock, his hired mercenary, played by Gabrielle, to detect the treasure of the Magellan odyssey.

The movie at present holds a 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Uncharted serves to celebrate this fan-favourite 15-year-old game series by taking significant elements from each of the 5 mainline games to construct its storyline.

The story revolves around a younger Nathan Drake at the very beginning of his career as a treasure hunter, alongside his intense relationship with mentor Victor Sullivan.

This particular relationship was a crucial narrative factor in Drake's Deception and the movie conjoins it with the backdrop of the pirate treasure from the series' very first game, named Drake's Fortune, and the fourth entry named A Thief's End.

