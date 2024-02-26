“Uncomfortable”: Naked and Afraid fans react to menstruating survivalist

Naked and Afraid season 17 aired a brand-new episode this week on the Discovery Channel. The survivalist reality show featured new survivalists and wilderness experts as they spent 21 days in the wild in Africa.

Episode 2 of season 17 saw four people in the wild. However, one female cast member started menstruating while filming the show. The show essentially put these individuals into the wild without any clothes, and Britt used the opportunity to show people that her menstruation cycle wasn't abnormal.

She took rest for a few days while menstruating and wanted to share her experience of going through her natural cycle without any feminine hygiene products.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and had conflicting opinions about the same. One person, @Bunnies998Acorn, wrote on X:

"They can't give her at least a tampon or something. I would think having your period without any feminine hygiene products would be really really uncomfortable."

Naked and Afraid season 17 fans react to Brit being on her period while on the survivalist show

The cast member told the cameras she got an "invitation to the ceremony" earlier that day. She noted that her period came early, and she knew from her previous experiences in nature that things would be harder for her if she tried to go against it.

"If you go against the cycles and rhymes of life, then you pay for it."

The Naked and Afraid season 17 cast member noted that instead of pushing herself for the next few days, she was going to take it slow. She added that she was going to use that time to take care of herself.

Britt also mentioned that she was proud of herself for listening to her body's need to take a break and rest. The Discovery Channel star noted that people may believe that getting a period while you are in the wild would be a disadvantage. However, she wanted to connect with the wild rather than combat it:

"I'm basically having a period without like any products like tampons or pads and I know I'm going to tell this story for the rest of my life of free bleeding on South Africa, the motherland, I'm taking it as a real blessing."

Fans of the survivalist show took to social media to react to the menstruation discussion online.

Naked and Afraid season 17 will return next week with another episode on the Discovery Channel.