"Unhinged clout demon": Moriah Mills sparks outrage with leaked Pop Smoke DMs amid Zion Williamson scandal 

Adult film actress Moriah Mills has recently come under fire after she leaked a screenshot of her Instagram messages with late American rapper Pop Smoke. This comes immediately after Mills tried to expose NBA star Zion Williamson on Twitter.

Right after Zion shared the news of expecting a child with his girlfriend, Moriah shared a screenshot of a Snapchat DM that the NBA star had allegedly sent her. The stunt was an attempt to publicly show the fact that Zion was still up for getting intimate with her.

She also threatened him and said that she would leak their s*x tapes on Twitter. She even asked Pelicans to drop the basketball player, saying that he did not deserve to be in New Orleans. Her Twitter account was suspended following these tweets.

4ortunefame💰👑💰 @4ortunefame ..Zion Williamson after Moriah Mills account got suspended.. ..Zion Williamson after Moriah Mills account got suspended.. 😂..Zion Williamson after Moriah Mills account got suspended.. https://t.co/BT26lfhE4Z

However, amidst all these, No Jumper, a podcast channel took to Instagram and Twitter on June 21 and posted the leaked DM with Pop Smoke that Moriah Mills had previously shared on her Instagram story.

This sparked outrage among netizens as they condemned Moriah for leaking messages exchanged with a rapper who died in 2020. One user @Shobeezy replied to No Jumper's tweet and called Moriah an "unhinged clout demon".

Netizens react to adult film star's leaked DM with late Pop Smoke. (Image via Twitter/No Jumper)

Internet reacts to Moriah Mills leaking chat with Pop Smoke

Although the screenshot of the text messages exchanged between Moriah and Pop Smoke does not contain anything vulgar or explicit, some wondered what she could have possibly shared it for. The messages also do not reflect any hint given by the rapper regarding wanting to get intimate with Moriah Mills.

Leaked DM between Moriah Mills and Pop Smoke. (Image via Instagram/No Jumper)

So, people were furious when the adult film actress shared the chat out of nowhere, and that too when the rapper is not alive anymore. They called her out for trying to seek attention and chasing clout. One user also asked if they can cancel her already.

The DMs exchanged between Moriah Mills and Pop Smoke simply depict some correspondence where Pop asks Moriah which city she was in. They were presumably trying to catch up. It appears that they did not get to meet as they happened to always be in different cities.

Regardless, many considered leaking this DM an invasion of privacy from Moriah Mills.

