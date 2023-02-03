Chloe Cherry net worth: Euphoria star's fortune and salary explored amid $28 shoplifting scandal

On December 22, 2022, Actress and model Chloe Cherry was accused of stealing a blouse from a Lancaster-based store. The verdict for the case will reportedly be announced on March 1, 2023.

The act was caught on surveillance footage, where she was spotted going inside a dressing room. The suspicion increased when the blouse went missing from Cherry's hand. Later, it was revealed that Cherry did not pay for the blouse. She eventually confessed that she took the blouse, and although she returned the blouse, charges of misdemeanor retail theft were imposed on her.

According to her representative, the price of the blouse was not charged while Cherry was paying for her items. The representative stated that the local store was trying to get attention with the help of the case.

Chloe Cherry has earned a lot from her career as a model and actress

Chloe Cherry (Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has gained recognition as a model alongside her appearances in TV projects and films. This has helped her accumulate a lot of wealth, and according to Meaww and Focus, the 25-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native was initially popular for her appearances in around 200 adult films, from where she earned about $1,000. Her yearly salary is estimated to be between $10,000 and $500,000.

She initially aimed to build a successful career in the adult film industry and joined modeling agencies like Hussie Models and Spiegler Girls. Her adult films became famous at one point and received more than 100 million views. As the film industry came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cherry remained in touch with her fans through OnlyFans.

Chloe Cherry's TV debut and upcoming projects

Chloe Cherry made her television debut with the HBO teen drama series Euphoria. She was cast in the series after creator Sam Levinson saw her parody video based on Euphoria and asked her to come for an audition.

Levinson planned to offer her the role of Ami, but she was cast as Faye. At the same time, Cherry exited the adult film industry and decided to focus more on TV and films.

Cherry’s character first appeared in the latest season of the series, which premiered on January 9, 2022. The first season was released on June 16, 2019, and received critical acclaim. Euphoria was recently renewed for a third season.

Chloe is simultaneously working as a model and joined Anti-Agency London last year. She walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week in February 2022. Her upcoming projects include two films titled www.RachelOrmont.com and Tuna Melt.

Poll : 0 votes