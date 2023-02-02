Ne-Yo net worth: Fortune explored as singer's divorce is finalized, set to pay almost $2 million to ex-wife

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo’s divorce from Crystal Renay Williams was recently finalized in court. According to the terms and conditions, the Because of You singer has to pay around $2 million to Renay.

Ne-Yo, also known as Shaffer Chimere Smith, would pay $1.6 million to balance their property holdings and an extra $20,000 for the moving expenses. The documents state that Renay will own the Georgia-based property, and Smith will offer a cheque of $150,000 to Renay for a new car.

The court documents state that the duo would have joint custody of their children, and Smith must pay child support of $12,000 alongside alimony of $5,000 to Renay for three years.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Williams announced their engagement in 2015 and tied the knot the following year. They welcomed their first son in March 2016, their second in June 2018, and their daughter in June 2021.

Following the birth of their second child, Smith planned to end his marriage with Renay, but things got better between them after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Although they exchanged vows once again in April last year, Renay appealed for divorce in August when she discovered that Smith was cheating on her.

Before his marriage to Renay, Smith was romantically linked to Jessica White and Monyetta Shaw, with whom he had a daughter, born in 2010. Smith and Shaw became the parents of another child in 2011.

Ne-Yo has earned a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

Ne-Yo has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Ne-Yo has become a famous name in the entertainment industry for his hit albums and singles, alongside his appearances in films and TV shows. This has contributed a lot to his earnings every year, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 43-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $9 million.

Smith has released nine albums in his successful musical career. The journey started with In My Own Words in 2005, which reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200. His second album, Because of You, also received a similar response.

Smith’s third album, Year of the Gentleman, was released in 2008, followed by Libra Scale in 2010. He continued delivering more successful albums like R.E.D., Non-Fiction, Good Man, and Another Kind of Christmas.

His latest album, Self-Explanatory, was released last year and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The album grabbed the 184th spot on the US Billboard 200 and 59th on the US Current Album Sales (Billboard).

Ne-Yo is also famous for his singles like Stay, So Sick, When You’re Mad, Because of You, Do You, Can We Chill, Closer, and more. He has released three compilation albums and has been featured in the albums of artists like Jay-Z, The Game, Alexander Burke, Fabolous, Rick Ross, David Guetta, and others.

He has played minor roles on TV shows like CSI: NY, The Fresh Beat Band, Empire, The Mindy Project, and more. He has also been featured in films like Save the Last Dance 2, Stomp the Yard, Battle: Los Angeles, Red Tails, The Wiz Live!, and more.

