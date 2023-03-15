"Using the gay community for traction": Diplo memes take over Twitter in wake of latest revelation 

Famous DJ and music producer Diplo went viral online after his sit-down with Emily Ratajkowski for her podcast High Low on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Speaking about his sexuality, the 44-year-old stated:

"I don't want to define that I'm gay but I'm not, not gay. I'm not really aroused by men, that I know about... I'm sure I've gotten a bl*wjob from a guy before."

In response, model and author Emily Ratajkowski prompted him to commit to an answer, to which Diplo replied:

"For sure. I don't know if it's gay unless you make eye contact while there's a bl*wjob happening."

As news of the podcast interview spread, a slew of reactions were seen online, both in support and against. One user @GoddessofMars2 remarked that this was just a marketing strategy, stating:

"Denial is a river in Egypt": Diplo's High Low podcast interviews sparkes a memefest online

Diplo's remarks on the podcast sent internet users into a frenzy. While many netizens shared hilarious memes and sarcastic comments in response, others were left unimpressed. They remarked that he was living in "denial" and "doing anything to stay relevant."

Other users spoke in support of the music producer, stating that it was alright to be conflicted about sexual preferences. One user @LMupstate, however, was of the opinion:

"The word is Bi... not sure why people have such a hard time recognizing it; it's right between the G and T of LGBTQ+"

"Wood-chopping guy is kinda sexy": Diplo admits to liking lumberjack TikToks

In his candid interview with Emily Ratajkowski, Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known by his stage name Diplo, went on to reveal that he believes having oral s*x is "not that gay."

Elaborating on his preferences, he said:

"The wood-chopping guy is kinda sexy. They're hot guys, but I don't know if that's gonna be the thing that's gonna set me over into the gay side, totally, is the wood-choppers, but they're pretty hot guys."

He also stated that he could see himself dating a "couple of guys" in terms of a "life partner."

