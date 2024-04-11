“Very grateful for very good doctors”: Eric Braeden shares health update post cancer treatment

Eric Braeden recently shared his health update with his fans and followers and announced that he is now cancer-free. Talking to ET Online, he praised his doctors, and shared that he has “improved enormously,” as he said:

"My cancer diagnosis right now is on hold, as it were, and I'm very grateful for very good doctors and very good modern cancer treatment which has improved enormously.”

He also encouraged people to get themselves checked in time, as he exclaimed:

“People shouldn't be afraid of it, you know. Just go and have your cystoscopy, have your colonoscopy, have your heart checked out. Do all that, do it in time."

Eric Braeden announced his cancer in April 2023, through a Facebook Live session. At the time, he shared that his doctors had found “high-grade cancer cells” near his bladder. He also shared that the diagnosis came just after he experienced a few prostate issues.

During the announcement, Eric Braeden also shared that he would be undergoing a six-week immunotherapy plan to fight the cancer. Thereafter, in August 2023, he announced that he was cancer-free, and had successfully battled the life-threatening disease.

Eric Braeden narrated his emotions when he found out he was cancer-free: Details revealed as the actor braces for the new season of The Young And The Restless

Eric Braeden has been spreading awareness about cancer, and its early treatment ever since he found out about his life-threatening disease. As he spoke to ET and gave out a health update to the masses, he revealed how he felt when he was first told that he had successfully battled the disease.

Eric Braeden said:

“It’s funny, I don’t react immediately to things. I react afterwards. On the way home, I thought, ‘Keep on looking at it step by step.’ That’s good advice for anything you do in life. Don’t anticipate the result; don’t think way ahead. No, take it step by step.”

The interview came after the renewal of The Young And The Restless, which will telecast its 55th season season. Eric also spoke about how he feels “very, very lucky” as he is cast again in the new season, as he exclaimed:

“I was very happy because it’s obviously a testament to the fact that people still watch it. Very lucky considering there are so many unemployed people in Hollywood. Very, very lucky. When I came here, I signed for three months. I said, ‘I won’t do any longer than that.’ And the rest is a 44-year history. Isn’t that something?”

The Young And The Restless, a popular American TV soap was started in March 1973. Since then, the show has aired 51 seasons and more than 12,800 episodes. The show is about two families, the Brooks, who are rich, and the Foster family, which comprises working-class people.

While the show was initially started with only the Brooks, over the years, it has also told the tale of many other families like the Newman family, the Barbers and Winters, and even the Baldwins. Inside the Soaps reported that the makers had auditioned more than 540 actors for the soap, which is directed by William J. Bell.

However, they then ended up casting John Cassidine, Robert Clary, Robert Colbert, Jeanne Cooper, and Lee Crawford, among others. However, over the years, many other actors like Bruce Gray, Judith Chapman, Bryton, Peter Bergman, etc. have been a part of the cast.

On the other hand, Eric Braeden has also been in the cast since the initial days. The actor plays the role of Victor Newman, the President of the cosmetic company, Newman Enterprises.

As Eric Braeden braces up for the new season, social media users were ecstatic to know about his improved health as many shared posts for him after he announced being cancer-free. At the same time, the actor continues to spread awareness through the internet so that people can get tested, and get timely treatments.