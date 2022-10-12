VICTON's Heo Chan to leave the group, IST Entertainment shares official statement

VICTON's Heo Chan is officially leaving the group after he was involved in a drink and drive incident. IST Entertainment also issued an official statement regarding his departure and what the fans can expect from the K-pop group henceforth.

On October 11, IST Entertainment stated that after carefully discussing with Heo Chan, it was decided that the singer will be permanently leaving the group. VICTON's agency further added that the singer had said that he came to the decision as he does not want to create any problems for the band and its members.

Last month, VICTON's Heo Chan ceased all activities and also shared a handwritten apology after he was found driving under the influence of alcohol. K-pop fans and K-netizens have mixed reactions to the news, with some supporting his decision and taking responsibility for his actions.

IST Entertainment shares a statement after VICTON's Heo Chan leaves the group

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon IST announced VICTON's Heo Chan is leaving the group.



After carefull discussion with the team and agency, it's been decided HeoChan will leave the team, sayong that he didn't want to cause more trouble.

In their statement, the group's agency thanked fans who cared about the group. The agency also apologized to fans for "causing concern" with the sudden news as they asked for fans' understanding.

IST Entertainment then pinpointed that Heo Chan will be exiting the group after last month's controversy.

The group will now be active as a six-member group including members Seungwoo, Seungsik, Sejun, Hanse, Byungchan, and Soobin. However, the group will be promoted with five members at the moment since Seungwoo is currently serving in the military.

They shared that the members are gearing up for their upcoming concert, 2022 VICTON FAN CONCERT [CHRONICLE]. IST Entertainment also asked for fans' support since the members have been working hard to prepare a masterful act for their fans.

VICTON fans were left emotional after the singer's decision

VX @vxucrx ‍🩹

#victon #heochan Victon always 7 ;( we love you chan 🫂‍🩹 Victon always 7 ;( we love you chan 🫂❤️‍🩹#victon #heochan https://t.co/6snVjQqVqg

As soon as news of Heo Chan leaving the group surfaced online, fans of VICTON took to social media to express their thoughts and opinions. While fans mostly have differing opinions on whether it was the right thing to do or not, the majority of them stated that they feel emotional about it.

Additionally, some fans have said that they respect the K-pop idol's decision to leave the group.

🤍; echo. @binibinnie_echo I expected this outcome to be honest.

I respect it, I really do.

But I'm still heartbroken to say the least.



I'm happy to have met you.

Thank you for everything.

Stay safe, please take care of yourself no matter what.

I wish you well.



I'm going to miss you so much, Heo Chan. I expected this outcome to be honest.I respect it, I really do.But I'm still heartbroken to say the least.I'm happy to have met you.Thank you for everything.Stay safe, please take care of yourself no matter what.I wish you well.I'm going to miss you so much, Heo Chan.

VICTON Ot7. @b_tid0

#VICTON #빅톤 #HEOCHAN #허찬 I'm waiting for you, chan solo or as an actor, the important thing is that we always wait for you, I love you so much, please stay strong for us :( I'm waiting for you, chan solo or as an actor, the important thing is that we always wait for you, I love you so much, please stay strong for us :(#VICTON #빅톤 #HEOCHAN #허찬 https://t.co/NmLt57CQjn

Meanwhile, several fans are revisting his best videos and moments as a member of the group, claiming that he will always be a member of VICTON.

In September, the singer was investigated by police for driving under the influence of alcohol. Since then, he has halted all group and solo activities. He also shared an apology letter where he said that he was ashamed of his actions.

