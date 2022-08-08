Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz rumored cold war explained as latter shares teary-eyed picture and message about upbringing

American actress Nicola Peltz posted a cryptic message on Instagram amid a rumored feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

On August 6, the 27-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared two teary-eyed pictures showcasing her "sad bits." Along with the photos, she added a lengthy caption that read:

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart."

Further sharing her emotions on social media, Mrs. Peltz-Beckham wrote:

"It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me."

She concluded the post by thanking her followers who have been supporting her through these times, adding that "it means a lot to me." Several fans were quick to link the actress' cryptic post with her current alleged situation with Victoria.

As per the Daily Mail, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo have not liked each other's Instagram posts since Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding in April 2022.

What transpired between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

On April 9, 2022, Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot at her father Nelson Peltz's opulent home in Palm Beach, Florida. Things supposedly altered after the wedding, with the couple allegedly moving away from Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The alleged feud between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham gained attention after Page Six reported on August 6 that a source had told them that things were tense between the Beckham ladies even before Brooklyn's wedding.

The insider revealed:

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

Adding to this, the source revealed that Peltz did not want and "wouldn’t clue" Victoria Beckham on any part of the [wedding] planning.

"Communication was minimal.”

The insider stated that it has become a "non-stop petty drama" that has come between the family, even distancing Brooklyn from his parents.

Another source said:

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months.”

Amid the turmoil, Brooklyn Beckham can be seen supporting his wife openly on social media platforms and applauding her for her professional achievements. A source also added that things turned sour in the Beckham family after Brooklyn posted a picture of Peltz appearing on a British magazine cover with "The New Mrs. Beckham” written on it.

Some sources suggested that Nicola Peltz might be feeling a bit uncomfortable with the world-renowned Beckhams and might be getting jealous of Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Nicola Peltz is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, a New York billionaire, and Claudia Heffner Peltz. She is best known for her roles as Bradley Martin in Bates Motel and Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora