Victoria Beckham’s Autumn Winter 2024 Paris Fashion Week show receives backlash for using leather: “GO VEGAN”

The Victoria Beckham Autumn Winter show for Paris Fashion Week 2024 was held at the Hotel Salomon De Rothschild and emphasized modern minimalism and elegance.

The former Spice Girls member turned creative designer had her models strutting in romantic wisps of clothing, soft pastels, and sleek hair. The long-collared overcoats and linear evening gowns told stories of modernity and structural designs.

Beckham braved a leg injury, delivered a sensational show against all odds and even took the perfunctory post-show bow.

The designer posted videos of her models walking on the runway on her Instagram page, and this was met with mixed reactions, with one netizen commenting:

The Victoria Beckham show had celebrities like Anna Wintour, Pierpaolo Piccooli, and David Beckham in attendance.

The animal rights campaign group PETA interrupted Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show with members holding placards with inscriptions like "Viva vegan leather." Animal rights activists and advocates of cruelty-free fashion products continue to speak against the use of leather, stating that vegan alternatives exist to provide the same qualities as leather.

While PETA commended the British brand for banning fur and exotic animal skin, it has expressed displeasure as it continues using leather.

Some comments under Beckham’s post shared the same sentiments as some shared that leather is cruelty, and others also said there was no reason for the fashion brand to use leather when other vegan alternatives exist. Another netizen remarked that although they liked the AW24 collection, Beckham could have done better by using vegan leather.

Amidst the criticism for using leather, other netizens praised the British fashion brand for its remarkable collection and amazing designs. Some called Beckham's collection gorgeous, while others said they loved the show.

Notwithstanding the debate about Victoria Beckham's use of leather, the brand boasts a considerable following, with patrons on the lookout for the brands hottest releases.