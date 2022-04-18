Rihanna's Adidas vegan sneakers: Where to get, price, and more

Rihanna was spotted in Malibu, California on April 6, 2022, donning a denim-colored two-piece set by Alaïa. Ever since her pregnancy announcement, Rihanna has been redefining maternity looks, and her all blue-look is no different.

But what caught the attention of fans this time was the footwear choice of the business mogul, who recently made it onto Forbes' billionaire list. Badgalriri was spotted wearing the Adidas Samba shoes, a simple yet classic wardrobe staple.

More about Rihanna's Adidas Samba shoes

Rihanna's Adidas Samba shoes (Image via Adidas)

For her latest dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Riri donned a pair of classic Adidas Samba shoes, proving that one can look effortlessly chic without breaking the bank.

The shoe sported by Rihanna in the "Cloud White/Core Black/Gum" colorway has an outlook for a more conscious future. The shoe upper is donned with premium faux leather, eliminating any animal-based materials to be used on the shoe. The shoe has suede toe overlays with a comfortable textile lining.

The "SAMBA" logo is seen in the lateral quarter of the shoe, next to the serrated black-colored three-stripe. Completing the design, a gummy rubber outsole makes an appearance.

Adidas Samba vegan shoes (Image via Adidas)

Made up of recycled content as part of Adidas' end plastic waste ambition, the shoe uses at least 50% recycled material in 20% of the material used to make the leather upper. Animal-derived ingredients have been switched to vegan alternatives.

The classic Adidas Samba shoes seen upon the mom-to-be retails for $75- $90. While Rihanna wore the $90 version of the shoes, customers can buy the same shoes for $75 as well, though without the conscious choices.

Both the shoes are available in men's sizes, so for women trying to buy a pair, the site suggests buying two sizes smaller than the original.

The Fenty universe founder donned a denim-colored set from Alaïa, with a humble pair of vegan shoes from Adidas. The denim-blue two-piece set consists of a knit halter neck top and a matching maxi skirt. The two-piece set is priced at $2,380. The mom-to-be also accessorized the look with a a rare camo Dior saddle bag which is approximately $2,040. The singer also donned a "LAFD" trucker hat that matched the colorway of the two-piece set.

Adidas classic Samba shoes are a celebrity favorite

kait 🪩 @caIlitfate the adidas sambas…back in his brit era the adidas sambas…back in his brit era https://t.co/MIHLH1wl4x

The classic Samba shoes were first introduced as soccer shoes in 1950 for football players to play on frozen outdoor pitches. After their time on the field, the shoes went on to take Hollywood. They have become a favorite amongst celebrities, such as Bella Hadid, A$AP Rocky, Ashley Olsen, Harry Styles and more.

Bella Hadid was spotted wearing black classic Samba shoes during Milan Fashion Week.

While the shoes might have started with their time on the soccer field, Ashley Olsen was spotted donning a pair of black Adidas Sambas for a mid-day coffee run to Starbucks.

