Video of Canada’s Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland constantly twitching standing beside Justin Trudeau goes viral

On March 27, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined PM Justin Trudeau to address the public about the high housing cost and the newest rental measures that will be implemented in the upcoming budget.

While the speech was well-intentioned and meaningful in the age of high housing costs, Freeland's odd-looking body language during the news conference went viral on social media. The Deputy PM was filmed constantly twitching and moving next to Trudeau, seemingly unable to stand still.

Expand Tweet

Video of Chrystia Freeland's constant twitching went viral on X

The video of Chrystia Freeland constantly twitching next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was posted by @OliLondonTV on X with the caption:

"Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland exhibits bizarre behavior at a press conference in a community center in Vancouver. Freeland repeatedly twitches and displays erratic body movements while she stands next to Trudeau."

Expand Tweet

The tweet, which amassed 2.2 million views and 5.6K likes at the time of this article, caused many to speculate on the deputy prime minister's seemingly odd twitching.

The video showed Trudeau and Freeland walking into the press conference room filled with people. Chrystia Freeland can be seen waving and blowing kisses to the crowd with a smile on her face, before coming to a stand next to Trudeau.

Throughout the video, Chrystia Freeland can be seen nodding and twitching constantly with a smile seemingly fixed on her face as Harjit Singh, Vancouver South's MP, welcomed the people gathered.

Canadian government promised a new "bill of rights" for renters in the upcoming budget

The press conference on Wednesday, March 27, in Vancouver, British Colombia, focused on the Canadian government's promise to bring about a new "bill of rights" for renters in the upcoming budget.

Justin Trudeau announced that the new bill would help protect the people who rent their homes, especially younger people, who are statistically renting more than the previous generations.

"It's about changing the rules of the game in a way that meets young people where they are," Trudeau said in his speech.

He further explained that the new bill will include a $15 million fund for provincial aid organizations to help tenants fight against "renovictions" and landlord abuse. The bill will also introduce a "national standard lease agreement" to ensure landlords disclose an apartment's pricing history to help tenants negotiate their rent.

Expand Tweet

Chrystia Freeland, who is also Canada's finance minister, followed up with a speech of her own that talked about bringing down the cost of owning and renting a home.

"Over the coming days and in the April budget, we are going to launch a no-holds-barred plan to wrestle down the cost of owning and renting a home," she said.

She also clarified that the increased housing cost was not younger Canadians' fault and sympathized with the plight of Millennials and Gen Z, saying that their "frustration is understandable."

"To the younger Canadians here with us today, and to those all across our country: your concerns are real. Your frustration is understandable. This is not your fault – and it doesn’t need to be your future," she added.

Expand Tweet

These announcements followed a report released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation that found that a surge in new apartment construction drove housing start increases in several major Canadian cities last year.