Throwback clip of Rhea Ripley blowing kisses to former champion leaves WWE fans in surprise

WWE Universe can't get enough of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, whose on-screen romance delivered countless entertaining segments on RAW in 2023.

The promotion recently shared a clip from an episode of Monday Night RAW featuring the two Judgment Day members. In the video, Dominik is seen blowing a flying kiss towards Mami, who was at ringside.

Ripley had an adorable reaction to the flying kiss as she walked around, blushing in response. However, the Women's World Champion soon responded by blowing a kiss to her Dom-Dom as several in the arena cheered.

The throwback video quickly amassed attention on social media, with fans swooning over their chemistry. Many noted that they would look great together as if they were a real-life couple.

A few fans mentioned Ripley's real-life partner and AEW star Buddy Murphy in the comments. However, both wrestlers have previously addressed the topic and stated that they know how to remain professional.

Below is how WWE fans reacted to the video of former NXT North American Champion blowing a kiss to Rhea Ripley:

WWE fans react to Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley blowing kisses to each other

Rhea Ripley is set for a title match on WWE RAW Day 1

WWE is planning a massive show for RAW this week, titled Day 1, to kickstart the year on a high note. The upcoming edition of the red brand will see Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile.

Ripley and Nile have locked horns in title matches over the past week during the WWE Holiday Tour. The latter impressed fans at the House Shows with her in-ring resilience and strength.

Although Ripley remains a clear favorite headed into the match, Nile is expected to make her moment count against one of the most dominant champions on the entire roster.

WWE has also confirmed another championship match for RAW Day 1. This will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The two superstars were involved in a brutal feud in the final months of 2023, which could end on the first show of the year 2024.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.